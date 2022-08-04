About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Software Architecture
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • AWS Account Management
Instructors

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Designing a serverless web backend on AWS

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 116 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Designing a serverless data analytics solution on AWS

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 105 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Designing a hybrid solution for container based workloads on AWS

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 74 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

Designing a solution following account governance and management best practices

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 62 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

