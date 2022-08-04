Are you looking to get more technical? Are you looking to begin working in the cloud, but don’t know where to go next? Are you looking to up your game by prepping for the AWS Solutions Architect Associate Exam? Do you see yourself as a cloud consultant, but can’t quite envision how your days would be? Are you puzzled how to match a customer’s requirements with the right AWS services/solutions? If so, you are in the right place!! You’ll learn how to plan, think, and act like a Solution Architect in a real-life customer scenario.
Architecting Solutions on AWSAmazon Web Services
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Software Architecture
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- AWS Account Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
6 hours to complete
Designing a serverless web backend on AWS
6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 116 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete
Designing a serverless data analytics solution on AWS
5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 105 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Designing a hybrid solution for container based workloads on AWS
4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 74 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete
Designing a solution following account governance and management best practices
6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 62 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
