Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Arctic Climate, Environ. & Geographies of a Changing North Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Articulate the drivers of the growing economic and strategic importance of the Arctic in the context of the environmental changes unfolding

  • Identify the impacts of the changing Arctic, both positive and negative, on the peoples of the North

Skills you will gain

  • Environmental Studies
  • Energy Economics
  • International Relations
  • Oil & Gas
  • Sustainability
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Arctic Peoples, Governance, Economics and Geopolitics

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Marine Use of the Arctic

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Arctic Riches: Oil and Gas

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Beyond Oil and Gas

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min)

