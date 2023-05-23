Salt is an automation configuration management framework designed on the idea of executing commands remotely. This is open source software developed to automate the configuration of server systems. The course begins with the introduction to Automation with Salt followed by Salt Installation. A brief explanation about features of Salt using command-line tools and Matching Elements is provided in the course. The course also demonstrates the working of Jinja2 and Pillars in a detailed manner.
Automation With Salt
Install and Configure SaltStack
Demonstrate working of Jinja2 and Pillars
Explore features of Salt using command-line Tools and Matching Elements
Explore working with States and Templating
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of this course .This week, we will be learning about "Introduction to Automation with Salt". We will be installing and configuring SaltStack, an open-source infrastructure automation and management tool. We will explore the features of Salt using command-line tools and learn about matching elements to manage and automate infrastructure more efficiently. By the end of this course, we will have a solid foundation in using Salt for infrastructure automation.
15 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 of this courseThis week, we will be focusing on the advanced aspects of SaltStack automation. We will start by demonstrating the working of Jinja2 and Pillars, which are used for template rendering and data management in SaltStack. We will then explore working with States and Templating to define the desired state of systems and enforce them through automated configuration management. Additionally, we will cover advanced SaltStack topics such as Docker installation and integration to provide a complete end-to-end infrastructure automation solution.
11 videos2 readings4 quizzes
This course is ideal for IT Professionals, System Admins, and DevOps Professionals. The target audience for ‘Automation with Salt’ look forward to effectively deploying and managing their infrastructure with Salt.
This course is completely online, so there’s no need to show up to a classroom in person. You can access your lectures, readings, and assignments anytime and anywhere via the web or your mobile device.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.