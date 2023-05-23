Whizlabs
Automation With Salt
Automation With Salt

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Install and Configure SaltStack

  • Demonstrate working of Jinja2 and Pillars

  • Explore features of Salt using command-line Tools and Matching Elements

  • Explore working with States and Templating

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

7 quizzes

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of this course .This week, we will be learning about "Introduction to Automation with Salt". We will be installing and configuring SaltStack, an open-source infrastructure automation and management tool. We will explore the features of Salt using command-line tools and learn about matching elements to manage and automate infrastructure more efficiently. By the end of this course, we will have a solid foundation in using Salt for infrastructure automation.

What's included

15 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of this courseThis week, we will be focusing on the advanced aspects of SaltStack automation. We will start by demonstrating the working of Jinja2 and Pillars, which are used for template rendering and data management in SaltStack. We will then explore working with States and Templating to define the desired state of systems and enforce them through automated configuration management. Additionally, we will cover advanced SaltStack topics such as Docker installation and integration to provide a complete end-to-end infrastructure automation solution.

What's included

11 videos2 readings4 quizzes

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

