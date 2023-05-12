AWS DynamoDB Fundamentals

Amazon DynamoDB Fundamentals is a skill enhancement course designed for candidates aiming to enhance their knowledge as Database professionals. This course will help learners understand working with NoSQL databases. Furthermore, fluency in basic concepts of AWS DynamoDB brings long-term opportunities with a specialization in database designing on the cloud.
Describe NoSQL database and Amazon DynamoDB.
Describe Table level and Item level operations on DynamoDB tables.
Describe DynamoDB Indexes and Global tables.
Describe DynamoDB backups.
Welcome to the NoSQL Introduction. In the first week of the course. we'll learn the importance of NoSQL database. We will also learn the difference between SQL and NoSQL databases. This course will help the learners to understand the relation between NoSQL and Amazon DynamoDB.
In the second week of this course, we'll learn about CRUD operations performed on DynamoDB Tables. We'll also explore the concepts of Auto Scaling and different types of storage capacities used with DynamoDB tables.
In the third week of the course, we'll get an overview of Get, Put and Delete items operations in DynamoDB tables. We'll understand certain operations that allows to perform batch reads or writes on data stored in from one or more DynamoDB tables. In the end, you will learn to manage complex business workflows using DynamoDB transactional read and write APIs
Welcome to the fourth week of the course. Here, we'll learn few more Item Level Operations such as Scan, Query and UpdateItem. We'll also explore expressions in DynamoDB and its related operations. By the end of this module, we'll be in position to describe Item Level Operations in DynamoDB.
In the fifth week of the course, we'll undertand the concept of indexes and global tables used in DynamoDB. We will be able to differentiate between Local Secondary Indexes and Global Secondry Indexes. We'll also demonstrate the working of indexes and global tables using a real-world example.
In the sixth week of the course, we'll learn about on-demand backup capability for DynamoDB. We will also explore and demonstarte another type of backup capability used in DynamoDB that is point-in-time recovery (PITR). By the end of this week, you wil understand the concept of backups used in DynamoDB.
This course is completely online, so there’s no need to show up to a classroom in person. You can access your lectures, readings, and assignments anytime and anywhere via the web or your mobile device.
Considerable experience with AWS Cloud.
Understanding of different query languages.
It is not mandatory to be AWS certified, but it is good to have knowledge about AWS cloud. We recommended to get AWS Cloud Practitioner Certification.