Whizlabs
AWS DynamoDB Fundamentals
Whizlabs

AWS DynamoDB Fundamentals

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

18 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe NoSQL database and Amazon DynamoDB.

  • Describe Table level and Item level operations on DynamoDB tables.

  • Describe DynamoDB Indexes and Global tables.

  • Describe DynamoDB backups.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

17 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

Welcome to the NoSQL Introduction. In the first week of the course. we'll learn the importance of NoSQL database. We will also learn the difference between SQL and NoSQL databases. This course will help the learners to understand the relation between NoSQL and Amazon DynamoDB.

What's included

3 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In the second week of this course, we'll learn about CRUD operations performed on DynamoDB Tables. We'll also explore the concepts of Auto Scaling and different types of storage capacities used with DynamoDB tables.

What's included

15 videos1 reading4 quizzes

In the third week of the course, we'll get an overview of Get, Put and Delete items operations in DynamoDB tables. We'll understand certain operations that allows to perform batch reads or writes on data stored in from one or more DynamoDB tables. In the end, you will learn to manage complex business workflows using DynamoDB transactional read and write APIs

What's included

15 videos1 reading3 quizzes

Welcome to the fourth week of the course. Here, we'll learn few more Item Level Operations such as Scan, Query and UpdateItem. We'll also explore expressions in DynamoDB and its related operations. By the end of this module, we'll be in position to describe Item Level Operations in DynamoDB.

What's included

12 videos1 reading3 quizzes

In the fifth week of the course, we'll undertand the concept of indexes and global tables used in DynamoDB. We will be able to differentiate between Local Secondary Indexes and Global Secondry Indexes. We'll also demonstrate the working of indexes and global tables using a real-world example.

What's included

15 videos1 reading3 quizzes

In the sixth week of the course, we'll learn about on-demand backup capability for DynamoDB. We will also explore and demonstarte another type of backup capability used in DynamoDB that is point-in-time recovery (PITR). By the end of this week, you wil understand the concept of backups used in DynamoDB.

What's included

7 videos2 readings2 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions