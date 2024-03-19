In this course, you will learn about the benefits and technical concepts of Amazon Redshift. If you are new to the service, you will learn how to start using it through a demonstration with the AWS Management Console.
Getting Started with Amazon Redshift
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Describe how Amazon Redshift works, and be familiar with its technical concepts.
Describe typical use cases for Amazon Redshift and how to implement the service in a real-world scenario.
Explore how to use Amazon Redshift from the AWS Management Console.
Details to know
March 2024
1 assignment
There is 1 module in this course
What's included
1 reading1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
