Better Learning

Many people report engaging in study habits that are not very effective or very efficient. How do we know what strategies are best? Cognitive psychologists have been doing research to ask this very question for multiple decades. It turns out that many strategies that people report using are not the ones that cognitive psychology research shows to be the most effective or efficient for learning. In this course, you will learn how to apply research-based principles from cognitive psychology to become a more effective and efficient learner.
Identify the shortcomings of your current study habits to improve the way you use notes, highlighting, flashcards, and other classic study tools.
Learn to use scientifically validated learning techniques to improve your studying and increase your retention.
Create effective plans to overcome procrastination
There are 12 modules in this course
This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.
This module provides an introduction to this course and illustrates the need for people to rethink their approach to learning. It asks you to consider your current study strategies, and describes problems with each of the most popular strategies. Then it introduces the concept of metacognition and explains how it plays an important role in studying. Finally the module discusses the causes and consequences of procrastination. All of these topics set the stage for the recommendations about how to improve your studying, which come later in the course.
This module walks you through the basis of memory and forgetting. It explains important terminology encoding and retrieval, lays out the different stages of memory, and discusses how we forget. It ends with four different techniques that you can use to shore up your memory and prevent forgetting.
This module showcases the first of our four better learning strategies: elaboration. Very simply, elaboration entails connecting information that you’re learning with information you already know. It’s an effective strategy to encode information in a way that makes it easier to recall later. Focused learning involves removing distractions from your environment so you can process what you’re learning as deeply as possible.
This module showcases the second of our four better learning strategies: focused learning. Focused learning involves removing distractions from your environment so you can process what you’re learning as deeply as possible. This deeper processing allows the formation of stronger memories that will last longer and be more accessible as time passes.
Using spaced learning—spreading out your learning over time instead of massing it right before an exam—is an easy way to improve your long-term retention of information. It requires more planning than pulling an all-nighter the night before a test, but it yields much better results in the long term.
This module focuses on the last of the four studying strategies we cover in this course: retrieval practice—intentionally forcing yourself to recall information. Why do we recommend doing this? Just like using your muscles makes them stronger, using your memory makes it stronger as well. So, using retrieval practice when you study will leave you in a better position to recall information when it counts on the test.
This final content module brings all of the previous course material together and gives you concrete, actionable advice on how to improve your studying.
This final content module brings all of the previous course material together and gives you concrete, actionable advice on how to improve your studying.
This module contains a quiz covering all of the material in this course. It will count for 30% of your total course grade, so make sure you’ve reviewed the material well. Good luck!
This module contains a glossary, course references, and a list of contributors to the course.
This module provides a variety of information and tools from the American Psychological Association (APA) that will help inspire you as you complete your coursework and plan your career goals. Get discounted access to Academic Writer, APA’s online tool for writing effectively, as well as valuable advice that will help you develop and strengthen your skillset for learning success and future employment. Additionally, explore resources on various psychological issues. This module also includes APA resources on scholarly research and writing; a list of sites providing valuable resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion in psychology education and in the professional community; resources on a career in psychology; and links to career opportunities at the APA. You can also view videos that offer tips on dealing with stress.
