What you will learn

  • Describe BigQuery’s architecture, resource provisioning, and data definition model.

  • Create, secure, and share BigQuery data assets using best practices.

  • Implement common patterns and best practices for designing schemas, ingesting data, and querying data in BigQuery.

  • Compare and contrast the differences and commonalities between Snowflake and BigQuery.

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
BigQuery Architecture and Resource Provisioning

1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
BigQuery Data Definition Model

BigQuery and Google Cloud IAM

Week 2
BigQuery Data Ingestion

BigQuery Schema Design and Optimization

SQL in BigQuery

