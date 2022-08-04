This course covers BigQuery fundamentals for professionals who are familiar with SQL-based cloud data warehouses in Snowflake and want to begin working in BigQuery. Through interactive lecture content and hands-on labs, you learn how to provision resources, create and share data assets, ingest data, and optimize query performance in BigQuery. Drawing upon your knowledge of Snowflake, you also learn about similarities and differences between Snowflake and BigQuery to help you get started with data warehouses in BigQuery.
What you will learn
Describe BigQuery’s architecture, resource provisioning, and data definition model.
Create, secure, and share BigQuery data assets using best practices.
Implement common patterns and best practices for designing schemas, ingesting data, and querying data in BigQuery.
Compare and contrast the differences and commonalities between Snowflake and BigQuery.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
BigQuery Architecture and Resource Provisioning
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
16 minutes to complete
BigQuery Data Definition Model
16 minutes to complete
1 reading
1 hour to complete
BigQuery and Google Cloud IAM
1 hour to complete
1 reading
16 minutes to complete
BigQuery Data Ingestion
16 minutes to complete
1 reading
1 hour to complete
BigQuery Schema Design and Optimization
1 hour to complete
1 reading
1 hour to complete
SQL in BigQuery
1 hour to complete
1 reading
