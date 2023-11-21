Snowflake for Data Science: Intro to Snowpark ML for Python

Picture this: a data-driven revolution where Snowflake's data cloud and Python converge to unveil new dimensions in data science. Get ready for a transformative learning experience with our Snowpark ML for Python guided-project!
This Guided Project was crafted to help data scientists leverage Snowpark ML for Python. By the end of this project, you will be equipped to seamlessly construct an end-to-end machine learning workflow – commencing from data preprocessing, advancing through model training, and culminating in the realms of inference and deployment. Embark on this 2-hour journey where you will learn how to: Load data into Snowflake and setup Python workspace. Transform data using Snowpark ML API and build a preprocessing pipeline. Train an XGBoost model using the Snowpark ML Model API and deploy the model as a UDF for inference. To achieve the project's objectives, you will create a machine learning model (XGBoost) using Snowpark in Snowflake. The project scenario involves stepping into the role of a data scientist for a renowned Diamond retailer. The goal is to address challenges faced by salespeople in accurately estimating diamond prices. Leveraging a dataset with attributes like Carat, Weight, and Cut Quality stored in Snowflake, you will build a predictive model to recommend optimal diamond purchase prices. This project uniquely integrates Snowflake's robust data capabilities with the flexibility of Python for machine learning. Success requires an intermediate level of Python and prior experience with Snowflake. Don't miss the chance to enhance your data science skills with Snowpark ML and Python!