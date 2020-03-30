VB
Dec 25, 2019
It was an excellent course, it was designed and structured in a nice cohesive manner, the content was lucid and facilitated by the instructor in a very effective manner with the help of examples.
LS
Mar 8, 2022
This course goes beyond blockchain and teaches about product strategy and positioning, in the context of blockchain
By Brajesh C•
Mar 30, 2020
The presenters are certainly blockchain experts and there is lots of good content but the presentation could have been much better; It was mostly a monolouge with little or no animation, slides etc. Too many times, the faculty tried to promote their blockchain book and in some of the links for additional reading, the redirection was to the Blockchain Research Insitute, with no sign of the additional reading. INSEAD is the academic partner for the course, but there is not single session by regular INSEAD faculty, you only get a certficate with an INSEAD logo.
The above is for the whole specialisation, not just this course.
By Abhinav P•
Jun 17, 2019
The student review system has been too slow while grading assignments.
By Nakul M•
Dec 3, 2020
Course material is good but peer grading is causing unnecessary delays in completing this specialization
By Vinay B•
Dec 25, 2019
It was an excellent course, it was designed and structured in a nice cohesive manner, the content was lucid and facilitated by the instructor in a very effective manner with the help of examples.
By Muyanja S Z•
Oct 31, 2019
This course offers learners the opportunity to delve deep into the throes of generating and conducing exploration research on the business idea, evaluation and verification of its viability against a number of measures and indicators, including competitiveness and sustainability, based on block chain technology and network. The learners learns an important lesson that many out there miss, which is that blockchain remains a technology in its infancy, which means that there are still many unknowns which business startups must understand and take into consideration prior to deciding to form a BCT based firm. Not all business ideas can leverage BCT to come to fruition, yet that does not mean that there are few ideas that can use BCT to deliver products and services.
By Damien P•
Jun 5, 2020
I really recommend the full specialisation, this course being a way to put all learning into a practice on a choosen case. The methodology and proposed steps are very good and we obtain a good deliverable that can be usefull to develop our project.
By Devanshu S•
Feb 16, 2021
Best course ever! I just loved it. In this course we deep dive into practical application of blockchain and develop our own business/startup involving blockchain. Its really a great course.
Must for every Blockchain Enthusiast
By Isabela L P•
Sep 25, 2020
The last course really makes us think and reflect on new projects! I really loved the experience, I was able to develop an idea that I would never have imagined before! Loved the BCC !!
By Dalibor V•
Apr 7, 2021
Enjoyed the course fully, and like the approach for setting the entreprenurial mindset!
Thank you!
By Sachin S R•
Oct 12, 2020
Thanks And Regards,
Sachin Shekhar R, AppBootUp.com, https://www.linkedin.com/in/sachinshekharr/
By Jean-Rémi C•
Nov 17, 2020
Excellent course with a step by step methodology and a great practice as final deliverable !
By Felipe G C•
Mar 22, 2021
A perfect learning combination between entrepreneurship and blockchain!
By Rohit G•
Jan 5, 2020
Very well designed and ample use cases in case commons to learn from!
By Lisandro E•
Jan 17, 2020
Very helpful to make tangible an idea that I have in my mind.
By Arshdeep S•
May 29, 2020
Course is good but grading process is too slow.
By Kausik B•
Apr 10, 2020
Excellent Course. Great Faculty and content
By Orlando A•
Oct 27, 2019
Great Course.. Recommended 100%
By Georgios R•
Oct 22, 2019
Amazing experience! Thank you!
By Akella K M•
Feb 4, 2021
Truly an amazing course!
By francois p•
Jul 24, 2020
very good courses
By David M S•
May 22, 2019
100% Recommended
By Luiz A•
Mar 9, 2022
This course goes beyond blockchain and teaches about product strategy and positioning, in the context of blockchain
By Nicola R•
Apr 12, 2022
I really enyojed attending at this course for being so challenging and stimulating myself
By Rodrigo L V L•
Jan 26, 2022
Very instrumental and straight to the point course. I recommend it.
By Jack H•
Nov 13, 2021
The peer review tasks were fun, interactive and insightful.