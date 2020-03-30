Chevron Left
Back to Blockchain Opportunity Analysis

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Blockchain Opportunity Analysis by INSEAD

4.6
stars
175 ratings
38 reviews

About the Course

In this fourth and final course of the specialization, you will synthesize your learning into a project deliverable called a Blockchain Opportunity Analysis. The goals of this course are twofold: One, it’s for you to identify a specific need or problem in your chosen industry that can potentially be solved using blockchain technology. Two, it’s for you to investigate possible solutions to this problem, including how these solutions might be executed. You will accomplish different project milestones each week, and will be introduced to several tools that entrepreneurs use to organize their findings. Throughout this process, you will hear from real-world practitioners who have hands-on experience in the blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, by participating in this course you will gain access to our Blockchain Case Commons—a crowdsourced collection of blockchain applications and use-cases spanning multiple industries. As an outcome of this course, you’ll walk away with a consolidated, peer-reviewed Blockchain Opportunity Analysis, which you can use to pitch your idea to your organization or even to potential investors....

Top reviews

VB

Dec 25, 2019

It was an excellent course, it was designed and structured in a nice cohesive manner, the content was lucid and facilitated by the instructor in a very effective manner with the help of examples.

LS

Mar 8, 2022

This course goes beyond blockchain and teaches about product strategy and positioning, in the context of blockchain

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 39 Reviews for Blockchain Opportunity Analysis

By Brajesh C

Mar 30, 2020

The presenters are certainly blockchain experts and there is lots of good content but the presentation could have been much better; It was mostly a monolouge with little or no animation, slides etc. Too many times, the faculty tried to promote their blockchain book and in some of the links for additional reading, the redirection was to the Blockchain Research Insitute, with no sign of the additional reading. INSEAD is the academic partner for the course, but there is not single session by regular INSEAD faculty, you only get a certficate with an INSEAD logo.

The above is for the whole specialisation, not just this course.

By Abhinav P

Jun 17, 2019

The student review system has been too slow while grading assignments.

By Nakul M

Dec 3, 2020

Course material is good but peer grading is causing unnecessary delays in completing this specialization

By Vinay B

Dec 25, 2019

It was an excellent course, it was designed and structured in a nice cohesive manner, the content was lucid and facilitated by the instructor in a very effective manner with the help of examples.

By Muyanja S Z

Oct 31, 2019

This course offers learners the opportunity to delve deep into the throes of generating and conducing exploration research on the business idea, evaluation and verification of its viability against a number of measures and indicators, including competitiveness and sustainability, based on block chain technology and network. The learners learns an important lesson that many out there miss, which is that blockchain remains a technology in its infancy, which means that there are still many unknowns which business startups must understand and take into consideration prior to deciding to form a BCT based firm. Not all business ideas can leverage BCT to come to fruition, yet that does not mean that there are few ideas that can use BCT to deliver products and services.

By Damien P

Jun 5, 2020

I really recommend the full specialisation, this course being a way to put all learning into a practice on a choosen case. The methodology and proposed steps are very good and we obtain a good deliverable that can be usefull to develop our project.

By Devanshu S

Feb 16, 2021

Best course ever! I just loved it. In this course we deep dive into practical application of blockchain and develop our own business/startup involving blockchain. Its really a great course.

Must for every Blockchain Enthusiast

By Isabela L P

Sep 25, 2020

The last course really makes us think and reflect on new projects! I really loved the experience, I was able to develop an idea that I would never have imagined before! Loved the BCC !!

By Dalibor V

Apr 7, 2021

Enjoyed the course fully, and like the approach for setting the entreprenurial mindset!

Thank you!

By Sachin S R

Oct 12, 2020

Thanks And Regards,

Sachin Shekhar R, AppBootUp.com, https://www.linkedin.com/in/sachinshekharr/

By Jean-Rémi C

Nov 17, 2020

Excellent course with a step by step methodology and a great practice as final deliverable !

By Felipe G C

Mar 22, 2021

A perfect learning combination between entrepreneurship and blockchain!

By Rohit G

Jan 5, 2020

Very well designed and ample use cases in case commons to learn from!

By Lisandro E

Jan 17, 2020

Very helpful to make tangible an idea that I have in my mind.

By Arshdeep S

May 29, 2020

Course is good but grading process is too slow.

By Kausik B

Apr 10, 2020

Excellent Course. Great Faculty and content

By Orlando A

Oct 27, 2019

Great Course.. Recommended 100%

By Georgios R

Oct 22, 2019

Amazing experience! Thank you!

By Akella K M

Feb 4, 2021

Truly an amazing course!

By francois p

Jul 24, 2020

very good courses

By David M S

May 22, 2019

100% Recommended

By Luiz A

Mar 9, 2022

This course goes beyond blockchain and teaches about product strategy and positioning, in the context of blockchain

By Nicola R

Apr 12, 2022

I really enyojed attending at this course for being so challenging and stimulating myself

By Rodrigo L V L

Jan 26, 2022

Very instrumental and straight to the point course. I recommend it.

By Jack H

Nov 13, 2021

The peer review tasks were fun, interactive and insightful.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder