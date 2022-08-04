About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the strengths and use cases of Eventarc.

  • Identify the event providers and destinations supported by Eventarc.

  • Describe the methods used to secure Eventarc.

  • Create an event receiver service by using the CloudEvents SDK.

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 minute to complete

Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
1 hour to complete

Eventarc Overview

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min)
1 hour to complete

Event Providers, Types, and Destinations

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 10 min)
2 hours to complete

Creating Eventarc Triggers

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 23 min)
2 hours to complete

Building Event Receivers

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 15 min)

