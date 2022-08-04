This course introduces you to event-based applications and teaches you how to use service orchestration and choreography to coordinate microservices. Using lectures and hands-on labs, you learn how to use Workflows, Eventarc, Cloud Tasks, and Cloud Scheduler to build microservices applications on Google Cloud.
Service Orchestration and Choreography on Google CloudGoogle Cloud
What you will learn
Describe the benefits and challenges of microservices-based architectures.
Describe the advantages of event-driven applications.
Identify the strengths of orchestration and choreography.
Use Workflows, Eventarc, Cloud Tasks, and Cloud Scheduler to coordinate a microservices application on Google Cloud.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 minutes to complete
Introduction
2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
17 minutes to complete
Introduction to Microservices
17 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 11 min)
9 minutes to complete
Event-Driven Applications
9 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 5 min)
2 hours to complete
Choreography and Orchestration
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 27 min)
