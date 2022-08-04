About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the benefits and challenges of microservices-based architectures.

  • Describe the advantages of event-driven applications.

  • Identify the strengths of orchestration and choreography.

  • Use Workflows, Eventarc, Cloud Tasks, and Cloud Scheduler to coordinate a microservices application on Google Cloud.

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 minutes to complete

Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
17 minutes to complete

Introduction to Microservices

17 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 11 min)
9 minutes to complete

Event-Driven Applications

9 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 5 min)
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Choreography and Orchestration

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 27 min)

