本课程是针对具有一定汉语水平的外国学习者的中级商务汉语课程。课程共分为两篇六课，共需六周时间。“两篇”是根据学习内容的不同分为的公司入职篇和市场营销篇。其中公司入职篇包括：招聘广告、应聘面试、入职第一天；产品营销篇包括产品介绍、市场营销、售后服务。
中级商务汉语（入职与营销篇）Peking University
About this Course
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
招聘启事
在本单元，你将学习招聘启事中出现的主要信息，如职位、薪水、工作地点、任职条件等。
应聘面试
在本单元，你将学习如何礼貌得体地回答面试官在面试时提出的 一些问题。
6 hours to complete
入职第一天
在本单元，你将学习作为新员工进入公司 的第一天如何与同事进行简单的 交流。
5 hours to complete
产品介绍
在本单元， 你将学习如何向客户介绍一种产品，如形状、颜色、大小等方面。
