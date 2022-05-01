About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 33 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Instructor

Offered by

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

招聘启事

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

应聘面试

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 81 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

入职第一天

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 91 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

产品介绍

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 88 min)

