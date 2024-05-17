Infosec
Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP)
Taught in English

Ross Casanova

Instructor: Ross Casanova

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
There are 8 modules in this course

The CCSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK) contains terminology and concepts that may be expressed in specific ways, including perspectives and usages that may be unique to the CCSP and different from what you are used to dealing with in your normal operations. You must have a basic understanding of security fundamentals used throughout the industry.

6 videos1 assignment

In this module, we discuss key elements found in Domain 1 of the CCSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK). The goal is to provide you with knowledge and building blocks necessary to understand cloud-based systems. You will be introduced to such cloud computing concepts as the customer, provider, partner, measured services, scalability, virtualization, storage and networking.

9 videos1 assignment

In this module, we discuss key elements found in Domain 2 of the CCSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK). The goal is to inform you of the types of controls necessary to administer various levels of availability, integrity and confidentiality (AIC) to secure data in the cloud.

6 videos1 assignment

In this module, we discuss key elements found in Domain 3 of the CCSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK). The goal is to provide you with knowledge regarding both the physical and the virtual components of the cloud infrastructure. You will learn about risk-management analysis, including tools and techniques necessary for maintaining a secure cloud infrastructure.

4 videos1 assignment

In this module, we discuss key elements found in Domain 4 of the CCSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK). The goal is to provide you with knowledge as it relates to cloud application security. Through an exploration of the software development life cycle, you will gain an understanding in utilizing secure software and understand the controls necessary for developing secure cloud environments and program interfaces.

4 videos1 assignment

In this course, we discuss key elements found in Domain 5 of the CCSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK).The goal is to explain the requirements needed to develop, plan, implement, run and manage the physical and logical cloud infrastructure. You will gain an understanding of the necessary controls and resources, the best practices in monitoring and auditing and the importance of risk assessment in both the physical and the logical cloud infrastructures.

5 videos1 assignment

In this course, we discuss key elements found in Domain 6 of the CCSP Common Body of Knowledge (CBK). The goal is to offer you an understanding of how to approach the various legal and regulatory challenges unique to cloud environments. To achieve and maintain compliance, it is important to understand the audit processes utilized within a cloud environment, including auditing controls, assurance issues and the specific reporting attributes.

5 videos1 assignment

This course provides key knowledge areas for all six of the domains. It's important to focus studies on these areas before sitting the CCSP exam. This course also provides CCSP exam prep tips and exam registration key points.

2 videos1 assignment

Ross Casanova
