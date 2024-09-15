Microsoft
Cloud Computing Essentials with Azure Management
Microsoft

Cloud Computing Essentials with Azure Management

This course is part of Microsoft Cloud Support Associate Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Instructor:

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain an understanding of the basics and benefits of cloud computing.

  • Describe various cloud computing models and their practical applications.

  • Discuss core Azure services, their features, applications, and advanced capabilities.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

10 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Cloud Computing expertise

This course is part of the Microsoft Cloud Support Associate Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

You'll embark on a foundational exploration of cloud computing, unraveling its core concepts and benefits. The module begins with an in-depth look at what cloud computing entails, exploring its fundamental principles and how it has revolutionized the IT landscape. You'll examine the various models of cloud computing and gain insights into real-world applications that leverage the cloud.

What's included

9 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module deals with the fundamental components of Microsoft's cloud platform, providing insights into their features and applications. The module covers essential Azure services, explores advanced features, and emphasizes integration to demonstrate how various services can be combined for robust and scalable solutions.

What's included

5 readings3 assignments

Instructor

Microsoft
1 Course1 learner

Offered by

Microsoft

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions