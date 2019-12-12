KM
Apr 22, 2019
This is a very useful course for any HR professional who wants to have an overview on Employee Compensation and Benefits. Thanks for detailed and thought- through lectures and the great opportunity.
May 7, 2020
Both the professors were amazing! However, I would like to point out that since everyone undertaking this course is from the USA, it's better to skip out on the portion about US Law and compliance.
By Tosin A•
Dec 12, 2019
This course was very informative, but I didn't enjoy the teaching styles in the first three weeks. The course content had a lot of economic terms and graphs, not giving sufficient consideration to enrollees who may not have a background knowledge of economics.
In the video that introduces the FLSA, the instructor says "exempt" are those covered while "non-exempt" are those not covered, only for a few paragraphs later to say the opposite!
Lastly, I am highly dissatisfied with the peer-grading aspect, as I strongly believe those who graded mine do not understand the criteria or didn't take the time to read through my work, hence giving me an 80% which is inconsistent with all peer-graded assignments I have done in earlier courses and my quizz grades in general. I put a lot of work and effort in and it was greatly demoralized to see the end result.
I believe the grading system and weight awarded to peer graded assignments need to be reviewed as not all 'peers' are equal in knowledge, aptitude, comprehension, intellect, and use of English. It is very unfair and highly demoralizing to get an average grade just because the graded is not well equipped to grade.
I enjoyed the non-monetary rewards aspect of the course
By Ashmita R•
Sep 13, 2019
It was a very rigorous course and well structured. However peer review should be optional because people do not really review and the whole fate of the course keeps hanging on someone else's will.
By Maria F•
Jan 31, 2018
Based outside the US, this course is not beneficial at all to me as it is purely US based.
By Vasanth I•
Mar 31, 2019
It was a great course helped me understand and gain more insights about compensation and benefits.. My only suggestion is that the assignment part if it is given for the people to do for the job description of their country with their labour laws criteria it would be more efficient for the learner.
By Scott C•
Apr 4, 2019
Overall a good starting course about compensation but the focus on US laws and statutes was not relevant. For something like Coursera, they should ensure courses are international in their subject matter.
By SHERY T A•
Feb 3, 2017
Disappointed by the course content ( except for the 4th week).The course content is US specific which has no relevance for international students. How am I bothered about Obama care or other american statutes?!!
By Anubhavi K•
Feb 20, 2020
This course help understand compensation strategies which involves pay mix, job evaluation, pay benchmarking through survey and labour markets, determining a salary structure and aligning to internal benchmarks, criteria for pay rise and promotions. Also this course take us through the pay for performance which is the essential and link with short-term and long-term incentives that aligns organisation growth/vision. In addition, the non-monetary benefits that plays a major role in any compensation strategy and regular compliance to statutory. I recommend this course those who would like to know a proper C&B management
By Soumma D•
May 8, 2020
By Dorothy L M•
May 9, 2016
This course will give you a good view of how the different components of the pay mix affect employee compensation. The instructors in this course did a great job in reiterating the different aspects so that learning the material is easy and intuitive. While there are references to the other courses in the Specialization, this course can be taken as a stand-alone without missing anything.
By CLAUDETTE K•
Jan 7, 2019
This as an EXCELLENT course and well needed in my current and future roles as it really helped me in understanding the pay structure, pay determination and our management compensation plan. Every managerial employee should enroll in this course to fully understand their company compensation package, especially their yearly Total Rewards package. I can't say it enough, Great Course!
By Sandra V P•
Mar 4, 2020
Sandra Viviana Paiz Argentina, esta posibilidad que me está ofreciendo Coursera, junto con la Universidad de Minnesota me trasmiten los conocimientos más importantes para incorporarme al mundo social con un cúmulo de herramientas que configuraran en un futuro una realidad gratificante para un trabajo remunerado.
Graciasa a ambas Instituciones.
By Juliette Z•
Nov 20, 2019
I have ideas bringing onboard to my workplace, to motivate, let the employee know that they are somebody and that their skills are very much appreciated to have the company flow with creativity. And make the business successful with good customer service. This course has definitely confirmed to me I should go for it. Thank you!
By Karmen M•
Apr 23, 2019
By Antoine L F•
Jun 29, 2016
This course gave me the overview on compensation and benefits I was looking for. The professor explanations are clear and well detailed. I recommend this class for anyone interested on the topic.
By Denyse M•
Jun 5, 2020
Least fav course within this specialization.
By Tina•
Jun 13, 2018
This course content is good and interesting. However professor Alan use so many interjection words and shakes and moves his head so much. It disturbs studying more than any professor in this specialism.
By K. P•
Jan 20, 2018
This course was incredibly useful in a practical sense. I was able to apply what I learned directly to my new position as Business Manager of a small company. The course also helped me understand my spouse's compensation package and to optimize its benefits. I highly recommend this course to other managers interested in the topic.
By Nino P•
Mar 20, 2019
I am very satisfied with this course. There were some things about labor law that were irrelevant for me, since I don´t live in USA. Also I feel like peer evaluation would work better for on-sight classes, but not so much for an online course. Otherwise the information was quite useful and very practical.
By Rebekah N•
Nov 26, 2018
This course was very technical in terms of compensation analysis, and offered information I've never received from any other HR college course. This is a very important subject in recruitment and retention. The methods in this course were organized well with plenty of detail to support ideas.
By FARHAAN H•
May 28, 2020
Excellent course for HRM aspirants...!!!! Thanks to the entire team of Carlson School of Management and to University of Minnesota for providing this course. Also thanks to all the 4 professors in the course.
Three cheers to you all...!!!
Thanks once again for this entire course
By GONUL K K•
Dec 16, 2017
I learnt a lot in this course. The content was very good and the videos were very clear and easy to follow. I would like to thank to Prof Alan Benson, Mike Davis and all other supporting staff behind the curtains. Greatly appreciated.
By Kessler A•
Jun 7, 2020
Great course but some quiz questions for the first 3 weeks seemed, to me, to be focusing more on trying to use tricky wording than on confirming an understanding of the course concepts. I can see how this can weed out some students who need to pay more attention, but it can also have a negative effect on students who are not native English speakers. Understanding a concept is different than understanding a language wording-style. Sending a big thanks to both instructors for their time and dedication!
By Sana A•
Apr 17, 2020
The laws being discussed in Week 3 were specific to the USA only and I understand the impossibility of accommodating laws pertaining to all countries, however, it could have been made a little more conceptual and less pertaining to the specific law of the land.
By JERMAINE D•
Jun 8, 2017
I really enjoyed how Mike Davis approached and delivered his material. I'm ready for the capstone
By Glulia•
Jun 22, 2020
I give 4 stars only for Mike Davis, he was so clear and I understand everything.