HB
May 18, 2021
This course is very dummy-proof. As someone who never learns about computational thinking, this course helps me to understand the materials and the cases provided in a very simple way. Thank you!
RK
May 10, 2021
though the peer review system might trouble you but it was a great learning experience reading others graphical organizers help me understand how there can be a different outlook to same problem
By Igor P•
Feb 23, 2021
The course is made as boring as possible and absolutely does not capture. As if they were deliberately inflated with unnecessary and useless information to a certain volume.
All examples are sharply negative - terrorists, human trafficking, epidemics, natural disasters. Yes, computational thinking can help in these cases. But it also helps in emotionally positive situations. You don't need to paint a non-existent world, but keep balance.
After completing this course, I was very angry and disappointed, although I finished it in two days. There is another course here, from another university on this topic. And it gave me much more in understanding the issue and inspiration for applying the principles of computational thinking in life.
By RODRIGUEZ G C A•
Feb 2, 2021
A very good course.
It really gives you a full outlook about the way you must manage a problem and possible ways to model a solution based on computational implementation.
By Suraj V•
Feb 4, 2021
This course gave me a clear idea on how to think and solve different problems before programming them. This course made me think twice and code once. Really loved the way the instructors explained the subject and thanks to coursera for making this course avaiable on your site.
By Prakhar K•
May 16, 2020
It was a great experience for me and i have gain lots of knowledge through this course in a very efficient way so thankyou so much.
By Sandra•
Jul 3, 2020
The lessons were somewhat tedious mainly because the teachers' tone of voice is monotonous and the visual support is not significant.
By Vinil M•
May 2, 2020
It's a very great course. Highly recommended for those who want to start learning about how computer works and learn programming. Thanks! University of Michigan and Prof. Chris Quintana for conducting such a great course.
By Philip R•
May 31, 2021
The course is highly enlightening. It has helped me see that a lot of problems can be solved using computational thinking. I will recommend to anyone willing to gain knowledge in this area.
By Hananeel B•
May 19, 2021
By Idowu O•
Jan 28, 2021
This is a very good course for everyone that intends to make his decision making smart using quantifiable terms.
By PRUDHWI R K V•
Jan 31, 2021
Super Course Ever I done in coursera fentastic every beginners should do this course .
By Thitiwat C•
Apr 9, 2021
Highly Recommend for those who want to have better communication with your programmer
By Marisel C D•
Feb 6, 2021
Excelente curso! Es una muy buena base para el trabajo en cualquier área
By Rajiv k•
May 16, 2020
Good course.
By Clive N•
Jan 15, 2021
Not what I thought it was.
By Linda C•
Mar 7, 2021
This course allows us to build a computational thinking process to solve problems. It helps us to build a complex problem solving skill, after the course, my thinking process is different, I will decompose a large problem into sub-problems and then figure out the most effective solution or outcome. This skill is one of the most sought after soft-skills in recent working environment.
By Hemal V S D•
Jan 28, 2021
Definitely Highly recommend everyone to enroll in this course certificate as it covers 3 Case Studies of Real World Applications that uses Computational Thinking to solve Problem Solving. The real world implications are astounding and you will enjoy knowing the skills you learn here will help you provide valuable solutions to complex problems.
By Olayibowale M S•
Apr 30, 2021
This course is a very good one for everyone because we all have one or two thinking to do! It makes one express the critical and analytical skills because you are able to choose what you want and why you want it. Thank you University of Michigan for putting up this course! It was enlightening and easy to complete!
By Paul L•
Feb 17, 2021
I feel that I have greatly grown in confidence and I am so happy that I took this course. It really sets me up for the career I wish to attain in technology and has got me thinking differently than what I usually do.
By ROHAN K•
May 11, 2021
By Allan P•
May 26, 2021
A brilliant course. I had no idea about computational thinking and this course was an eye-opener. The instructors are top-notch and the learning is just amazing.
highly recommended!
By Ma. M C B•
May 1, 2021
Very informative and educational. Not just book based but it applies its lessons to real life situations which helps in understanding the lessons well and learning new information.
By Mahmoud K•
Jan 24, 2021
I'm very proud to be one in the family of coursera I had learned the course of computational thinking with a good material and experts in this field
By Ravpreet S M•
Jan 15, 2021
a good course for beginners to start with
By Taylor C•
Feb 2, 2021
Hmmm, I think I learn a tool that needs to be further developed. Computational thinking requires critical thinking skills, the deeper you can think, the better. Course material is easy to follow.
By Teena T•
Jul 18, 2020
Good experience