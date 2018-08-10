KW
Dec 21, 2016
郭老師講的真的非常好, 十分易懂但絕不淺顯\n\n讓我對C++有了初步的了解\n\n(我太弱不敢說是精通哈,畢竟許多c++的特性平常沒用到肯定會忘記的,遇到再回來複習即可)\n\n我認為對於中文的使用者來說,就算你英文非常的好\n\n但在學習C++上也不必從歐美體系的教材入門,這堂課就是數一數二的優秀教材
HX
Mar 16, 2016
Challenging but highly recommended if you really want to learn something serious about C++.
By 周可人•
Aug 10, 2018
非常有趣的课程，让我这个初学者也能一步一步地入门C++和面向对象编程。
但是作业系统还需要改进，经常会出现一些小问题。有时，自己的程序在本地用VS和在POJ上能顺利通过测试，但提交到Coursera上却会出现Compile Error，且不确定究竟是哪部分报错以及缺少了什么头文件。这个问题很难靠学生在课上的知识解决，非常影响学生的学习热情。希望能改进。
By Di W•
Dec 6, 2015
老师讲的调理，面面俱到， 有一点建议就是作业难度有些大， 对于初学者来说完成难度较高， 希望能够在课程中有所涉及 作业。
By sunzhenhong•
Oct 9, 2019
有模板的提交作业一定要仅仅提交自己增加代码，不然老会报“compile error”
By Zongyue L•
Mar 29, 2021
I was in the UIUC Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals course. It is very hard to follow the C++ implementation. Then I found this course for C++. It is really a effort saving for learning C++. The course is in great sequence and explanation.
From UIUC Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals, even I focus every minute, there is still a lot unknown during the course. For this Peking University C++ course, even I was distracted a moment, I could still follow what the professor is talking about.
Unfortunately, only Chinese language is provided.
By cz•
Oct 28, 2015
郭老师和刘老师讲的这门课非常全面且有深度，部分习题也比较具有挑战性。虽然之前曾用C和C++做过一些数值计算方面的编程，但认真完成这门课的每一个视频和每一道题还是让我觉得受益匪浅。谢谢郭老师和刘老师的精彩教学！另外，让这门课设置为On-Demand也极大地方便了像我这样已经走上工作岗位的人的时间安排。再次感谢！
By Keng-Hui W•
Dec 22, 2016
郭老師講的真的非常好, 十分易懂但絕不淺顯
讓我對C++有了初步的了解
(我太弱不敢說是精通哈,畢竟許多c++的特性平常沒用到肯定會忘記的,遇到再回來複習即可)
我認為對於中文的使用者來說,就算你英文非常的好
但在學習C++上也不必從歐美體系的教材入門,這堂課就是數一數二的優秀教材
By 美琦•
Apr 19, 2018
这个课程真的很好！！！谢谢两位老师！！！谢谢！！！！！不知道如何表达我激动的心情了
By Tuochen Z•
Feb 29, 2016
内容十分充实，目前尚未在coursera上找到同等重量级的英文课程，足见本课的珍贵
By 常征•
Feb 13, 2018
很不错的课程，老师讲解的很生动，对于C++核心的东西讲的很好，收获很大
By 杨小东•
Oct 16, 2017
深入浅出，讲的非常好。尤其是有一些编程经验之后，回头再看，有很多感触。
By Coli•
Oct 25, 2017
谢谢你们
By 徐泠风•
Aug 1, 2019
事实上对比前两门课，第三门课的水平有所下滑。这主要体现在PPT的制作、内容结构安排与老师的讲解上。前两门课的老师的PPT更为形象，内容环环相扣，可以看到清晰的脉络，老师的讲解也深入浅出，很有水平。第三门课的两位老师则更像是念PPT，且内容安排令人摸不着头脑，只能麻木地接受一个又一个的新概念。郭老师扔水瓶的行为也许在某些同学眼中很有趣，在我眼中却只显得滑稽。我过去对coursera的印象极好，因为吴恩达老师的深度学习专项课程是我上过的最好的MOOC课，这个印象一直维持到本专项的第二门课。可惜，第三门课再次让我想起了国内学校乏味而冗长的本科教育，印象大跌。尽管如此，我依然要感谢负责第三门课的两位老师，他们至少带着我通读了C++的基本语法，给予了我这个转专业的CS博士更多的信心。
By Xiaoyang Y•
Sep 2, 2020
课程很赞，美中不足的是这个课程的编程作业给的报错信息太少了，当程序复杂的时候，debug十分困难
By Fan Z•
Aug 25, 2019
初听感觉非常不错。但是听着听着就觉得，这门课真是标准的填鸭式教育-完全就是各种特性的罗列但是背后的直觉和原因介绍的太少。比如函数对象那一节课，反复听了几遍最后确定居然真的没讲为什么要用函数模板，和函数指针有什么区别。
此外，quiz的设定也越来越草率，甚至一节课后来只有两三题，凑合了事的态度非常明显。
最后，必须要再扣一星-浪费了无数时间研究为什么提交的答案是 CE， 其实完全不是代码本身的问题，只是因为用的古老的编译器不能通过。然后在 online judge 上还找不到对应的题目。太愤怒了
因此综合一下，只能4星
By Xikai Y•
Apr 14, 2020
The only bad thing of this course is the built-in c++ compiler and it seems that the online cpp compiler is in c++98 version and sometimes there may generate some problems because some built-in functions in c++11 or later version were not accepted in c++98 so there will be some compile errors.
But what I want to express is that this course is a really good course for your introduction to cpp and this course has many good projects and after finishing this course you will contact the charm and fascination of c++. Wish you a good journey!
By Gaoyang X•
Jul 4, 2021
It is a great C++ course with deep C++ knowledge and challenging coding assignments. Most of the C++ courses in Coursera are on entry levels, from which you can only learn some basic ideas about C++. However, this course is definitely the one to train you to be proffesional in C++. Hope there will be more courses like this in Coursera.
A dropback is that the complier in the test is too old, and it doesn't support some new features of VC 2019.
By 邢晓佼•
Jul 10, 2017
i admire Professor Guo and Professor Liu for their high-level teaching skills .By the way， their intesresting personalities accelerate my motivation in learning especially sense of humor of Mr Guo. That is why my favourite lessons are the last two，taught by both teachers in a really interesting way.
By 李娜•
May 21, 2017
Many thanks for this course, for every teachers, i learnt a lot from this, thanks very much!! whatever, this course helps me a lot and i am very grateful
By Bowei•
Jan 26, 2016
Great course to help you get start with C++. Give a lot of details about class. It is good enough thinking that it is a online free course.
By 张亦丰•
Jan 26, 2017
Good course for engineering students engaging in computing science or coding oriented study. Will lay solid foundation for Data Structures.
By 王社英•
Aug 17, 2015
这门课可以随时看，这是最好的，搞不清楚为什么，清华大学的学堂在线，还要在线注册，还有规定时间，真麻烦，老师讲的不错，我很喜欢，主要是两个老师有活力，很喜欢王佳英老师且亲的声音，还有郭伟老师的洒脱，期待老师以后更好的课程。
By 李培春•
Apr 10, 2017
讲得很好，郭老师很有趣，刘老师很细腻。课程的安排也特别好，只需要C语言的基础即可。有些编程作业难度有点大（或者说特别复杂，前期需要很有条理的规划）。十分有帮助，接下来抽时间把难点再过一遍！谢谢老师们
By HC•
Apr 30, 2021
老师讲得很好，课程内容和习题质量也很高。但是作业系统不行。提交的代码出错只有没通过，完全没有错在哪的回馈，也没有提供应有的测试数据。如果没有同学间的discussion 论坛基本作业都会卡壳。
By 章宁•
Jul 29, 2019
i think is good,because i have learn lot abuot cpp,thanks for your effort,best wishes to you!
By Shilong L•
Jul 17, 2019
Very useful and informative C++ courses
Comprehensive and made simple enough to understand