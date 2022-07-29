In this course learners will learn how to build meaningful and functional user interfaces for iOS using Swift and UI frameworks.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to: - Utilize a range of different approaches for building UI with Swift - Build a basic UI with the Swift Interface Builder - Create and control UI views with the UIKit framework - Create simple applications with the UIKit framework - Build interfaces using the SwiftUI framework - Utilize lists and forms in SwiftUI in order to build frameworks - Organize UI with the use of containers - Create stylish UI using advanced views - Enhance views with the use of transformations, drawings and animations You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software: - Swift UI framework - Interface building software - UIKit application and view building features - Lists and forms - UI containers - UI transformation, drawing and animation tools