Google Cloud
Creating BigQuery Datasets, Visualizing Insights - Português
Google Cloud

Creating BigQuery Datasets, Visualizing Insights - Português

Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Usar os resultados da consulta para criar tabelas permanentes e temporárias

  • Carregar e criar conjuntos de dados no BigQuery

  • Diferenciar as operações JOIN e UNION do SQL e saber quando usar cada uma

  • Criar painéis e visualizações com o Looker Studio

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

Informações gerais sobre o conteúdo do curso

What's included

2 videos

Usar os resultados da consulta para criar tabelas permanentes e temporárias

What's included

6 videos1 quiz1 app item

Carregar e criar conjuntos de dados no BigQuery

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz2 app items

Entender as diferenças entre as operações JOIN e UNION do SQL e quando usar cada uma

What's included

7 videos1 quiz2 app items

Criar painéis e visualizações com o Looker Studio

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 app item

Resumo dos principais pontos de aprendizado do curso

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Data Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions