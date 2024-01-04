Universidades Anáhuac
Customer Success: Conociendo al cliente
Universidades Anáhuac

Customer Success: Conociendo al cliente

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Sebastián Jara
Jorge Dávila Girón

Instructors: Sebastián Jara

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

3.7

(10 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
15 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Entender la estrategia de Customer Success o éxito del cliente

    Definir el proceso de la estrategia

    Gestionar una eficiente relación con el cliente

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

81 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

What's included

3 readings1 discussion prompt

What's included

8 videos7 readings17 assignments4 discussion prompts

What's included

7 videos7 readings14 assignments1 discussion prompt

What's included

8 videos8 readings18 assignments6 discussion prompts

What's included

7 videos7 readings14 assignments2 discussion prompts

What's included

8 videos9 readings18 assignments6 discussion prompts

What's included

2 readings

Instructors

Sebastián Jara
Universidades Anáhuac
1 Course501 learners
Jorge Dávila Girón
Universidades Anáhuac
1 Course501 learners

Offered by

Universidades Anáhuac

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 10

3.7

10 reviews

  • 5 stars

    50%

  • 4 stars

    0%

  • 3 stars

    30%

  • 2 stars

    10%

  • 1 star

    10%

RR
5

Reviewed on Jan 3, 2024

View more reviews

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions