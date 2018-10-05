MM
Mar 6, 2018
Very clear and organised structure\n\nClear examples to support learning objectives\n\nAttractive use of voice\n\nOne point for improvement: Do not film while the lecturer is still refinding breath
TJ
Oct 30, 2020
Useful to build basic knowledge which helps you choosing a better mode and linking the objectives of research with the tools (how).\n\nThanks to the instructor and Coursera.
By Kyoko M•
Oct 5, 2018
The teacher for the course was great. She explained everything very clearly. She also explained what is coming next. Learned a lot. Reading materials were overwhelming.
By Meagan R•
Mar 25, 2017
Great overview of designed and organic data collection! I feel more confident interpreting and understanding survey results and providing input on community-based research projects. Some of the readings were challenging for me because I have not studied statistics, but it was a welcome challenge. I plan to return to some of the course materials after completing a stats 101 course.
I took the survey questionnaire design course in this specialization two years ago and I wish I'd taken this first. If you're thinking of sampling courses from this specialization, I highly recommend you start here.
By Lindsey Z•
Mar 27, 2019
This was fast and comprehensive. I had trouble getting through the length of some of the readings, but there were all relevant. I love the combination of short videos, outlines, readings and quizzes. This definitely was more than just a certification. I have increased my confidence in meetings on this topic and my mastery in my field.
By Michelle C•
Jan 30, 2017
This course is no joke. I struggled. I do not have a background in statistics or research but took it as pro dev for what I do in my job as a system administrator (admin for our university's survey tool). Excellent content, great introduction. Opened my eyes to how much I DON"T know. Will be pursuing the rest of the specialization.
By SAYDE M L G•
Jul 14, 2020
este curso es muy interesante, porque te permite conocer los diferentes métodos para recopilar y analizar los datos así como registrarlos . lo recomiendo es muy útil para ponerlo en práctica para tu próximo trabajo de estudio o de investigación.
By Alvic A•
Jun 20, 2020
This course is a very interesting course. It is highly commendable specially to those who are eager to learn on the framework of data collection and analysis. Thank you so much for this opportunity to learn many skills related to statistics.
By Abdirahman O•
Aug 23, 2017
This great course and a good foundation for the specialization. The lecturer is amazing and experienced. I really enjoyed this one.
By T M•
Jan 6, 2020
Frauke is experienced, highly knowledgeable and forward thinking in the theory and practice of survey methods.
By Musu S•
Jun 18, 2020
Great refresher! Enjoyed the depth covered in this course for data collection. It was very helpful to me.
By Marloes d M•
Mar 7, 2018
By Silvio C C M•
May 19, 2019
Excelente curso, genera las herramientas necesarias para la recoleccion, transformacion, analisis e interpretacion de datos que requiero como principiante en este proceso
By Tarek J•
Oct 31, 2020
By Abigail N•
Nov 26, 2020
At first I was not not getting certain concept but after delving more into the course I understood everything. The lecturer takes her time and explains every detail.
By Ahmed I•
Aug 7, 2016
This is an excellent introductory course. It provides the learners with all the basic information required to understand surveys.
By Anastasia F•
Dec 15, 2017
Interesting and very useful for work.
I liked it better than a course #5-6. It's not so long, but has many practical insights
By Eric H•
Apr 15, 2018
very enjoyable. Excellent scene-setter for more in depth treatments of other aspects of survey-led quant research.
By Samuel K A•
Aug 11, 2016
Great overview of the survey process. Instructor presented information in a concise manner. Highly recommended.
By Mónica E F C•
Sep 3, 2018
This course give sufficient background information to start working on other courses and text about surveys.
By Ari P•
Apr 28, 2019
The first course in the specialization give comprehesive introduction, good basic concept, good lecture
By Taeyoung L•
Jan 21, 2018
Helped me to gain a sense of what the survey is and the overall data collection process using surveys
By Teh L L•
Oct 30, 2017
Wonderful beginners guide to the Framework for Data Collection and Analysis. The lecturer was superb!
By JAYALAKSHMI.A•
Jul 24, 2020
More information subject.. learning something lesson.. very useful subject and information
By Jean C N•
Jul 2, 2020
This course is very helpful for anyone who is interested in working on a research project.
By Huynh L D•
Jun 22, 2016
This is a rare course that teaches data collection framework from the ground up.
By Oussama M•
Oct 27, 2017
Great course within the specialization on survey data collection and analysis