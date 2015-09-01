About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Définir des rôles Identity and Access Management pour GKE, ainsi que des règles de sécurité pour les pods Kubernetes.

  • Utiliser les services de stockage gérés Google Cloud avec GKE.

  • Utiliser un système de CI/CD avec GKE.

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Présentation du cours

25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Contrôle d'accès et sécurité dans Kubernetes et Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Journalisation et surveillance de Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Utiliser les services de stockage gérés de Google Cloud avec Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 30 min)

About the Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Français Specialization

Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Français

