The number of mobile users has increased exponentially over the past few years. Shopping, social connect, entertainment and other activities are just a few clicks away for these mobile users. A responsive web design adjusts the layout and appearance of the web pages to suit the resolution and width of the screens. This makes a web page look attractive on devices with diverse screen sizes. Designing a well-organized, responsive, and user-friendly web page has therefore become the need of the hour.
Learn to build responsive Web Pages that are multi device compatible using Modern CSS and Bootstrap Framework
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
Layout a Web page using CSS floats
Structuring information provides clear path for navigation within web pages and puts the most important elements of a website in the front and center. You will learn to structure and layout your web pages using HTML5 and CSS3.
Develop a responsive web page using modern CSS
Millennials spend most of their browsing time using mobile devices. You will learn to design and develop responsive web page using responsive design patterns and modern CSS properties.
Develop a responsive web page using Bootstrap
Developing and designing responsive web pages have never been very easy. It requires developing grid system using which web pages can adapt on any device. Bootstrap is a CSS framework which provides a grid system for you to work with. You will learn to build responsive web pages quickly using Bootstrap framework.
If innovation and creativity in technology attracts you and developing impressive webpages are your passion, then this specialization is for you.
