About this Course

3,156 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 8 in the
Frontend Development using React Specialization
Beginner Level

Fundamentals of HTML5 and CSS3

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn to build responsive Web Pages that are multi device compatible using Modern CSS and Bootstrap Framework

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 8 in the
Frontend Development using React Specialization
Beginner Level

Fundamentals of HTML5 and CSS3

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

NIIT StackRoute

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Layout a Web page using CSS floats

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Develop a responsive web page using modern CSS

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Develop a responsive web page using Bootstrap

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Frontend Development using React Specialization

Frontend Development using React

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder