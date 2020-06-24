LL
Mar 12, 2020
I think being more clear on the fact that the discussions are key to finishing the course would be helpful. I had to go back through and respond to the questions. :)
VL
Feb 3, 2020
Me pareció un muy buen curso, con una gran cantidad de información útil para tomar en consideración al trabajar en marketing digital. Muy recomendable.
By Khamis A M A•
Jun 24, 2020
The reason we choose online course is the simplicity of learning and expecting to have online instructors. however this course is full of text to read which is time consuming for us who are slow readers.
if you have challenge with time this course is not a right choice
By Roberto L•
Oct 23, 2020
The course has all the basics covered to understand digital marketing concepts. My only critic is the lack of videos to explain concepts and also the fact that the Trade Desk certification is in my opinion something that should be introduced in a separate course as it felt a bit out of place, however is a super plus to obtain a certification and you learn a lot. The course is very complete and won't disappoint anyone that takes it. English level has to be above intermediate to get the best out of this course.
By Katerina K•
May 17, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed this course as it gave in-depth insight into the basics of the digital landscape.
I would have preferred if there was greater information and hands-on activities with regards to programmatic advertising eg learning how to participate in an auction and what system are used.
I also believe that this information is relevant across all businesses and not focused on small business in particular
By Lindsey L•
Mar 13, 2020
By Simily H•
Apr 7, 2020
Extremely informative and engaging!
By Sofya A•
Jun 6, 2020
Very insightful and great as a first course of specialization, however the Programmatic part was a bit convoluted and I had trouble understanding half of the material about Programmatic.
By Khaled M•
May 19, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. The material was digestible and clear to understand. I only request that there be more information leading up to the trade desk module.
By Pashala Y•
Jan 14, 2020
Content is good, but the audio quality could be better and in several videos the slides appeared out of order or were not shown at all
By Deepak G•
Jun 14, 2021
While the people delivering this course have good subject matter knowledge, I cannot recommend it for the following reasons:
1. It's outdated. Most of the course matter is still based in 2019, including many of the linked-out articles. That's an eternity in digital marketing.
2. The course jumps from highly basic to highly technical in a short period of time (during the section on programmatic, conducted by TradeDesk). Discussions on programmatic, PPC, cookie monitoring etc start among the panelists without explaining what those terms actually are. Again, the panelists are knowledgeable, but the structure fails from a course / education point of view, especially since this was meant to be for basics. The kind of conversations that were being had could confuse an experienced digital marketer (I've spent ~8 years in the digital industry on the creative / strat side of things and wanted to brush up on the AdTech part of things, which is why I took this course - it would have been totally befuddling for newbies).
3. Personally, was not a fan of multiple people conducting the course. Some parts were text, some as video by one set of folks, one by another set of folks with no reference to each other. Seemed disjointed.
Apologies to the organizers of this course for critical feedback. They clearly know their stuff, but it needs significant improvement before it can be truly helpful for either newbies or experienced folk.
By Sarah-Jane M•
Oct 2, 2020
The course was amazing and I learned so much about programmatic advertising. Just remember, it says the discussions are not optional during the weeks, but you need to take one discussion from each week, to complete in the end for marks. I think a lot of people misunderstood that part. Might help to be more clearer for those people. I understood it, and just found it odd that a lot of others didn't understand it. In this course, you need to also apply yourself and do some research on keywords and brands. You won't get by by just -rewriting- the same content that was taught during the module, and then submit it in the end. If you are here to learn, take it seriously.
By Jeremy N•
Aug 9, 2020
I found this to be an exceptionally good course full of good learning for the beginner, but also as an update for those with some experience. As a foundational unit for digital marketing I have not found better anywhere to this point. The module on programmatic advertising was a very useful introduction to an up and coming area of interest, a window into the future with a clear pathway through to further learning. In addition the course managers appear to update the course with contemporary material to ensure relevance and accuracy - a key feature for me. Thanks for all the effort - good luck for the future.
By Phú L H•
Aug 18, 2020
I highly recommend this course. If you are planning on taking advertising courses, you cannot skip this course.
The Introduction to the Digital Advertising Landscape course will bring you the essential background knowledge in the Advertising Marketing industry so that you can master the advertising tools in the future. The lectures are easy to understand, the videos are straight-forward and I have not had any difficulty studying this course.
By Georg S•
Oct 27, 2020
I really like the way academic models are intertwined with cases & sources from the real world, mashing up video with readings. It's engaging and especially the discussions from The Trade Desk gives me a notion that I am on "the inside" of this humongous shift in marketing logic, technology and craftmanship.
By Vivek M P•
Aug 22, 2020
I only knew some basics on Digital Advertising, was looking for some courses on Advertising and I got this wonderful course and I was sure that taking this course will help me in Advertising. So this was the course which I have been looking for. It's great!!!.
By santiago c•
Oct 23, 2020
Amazing way to get started with digital advertising, the basics of each type of advertising are very well explained, the course never feels boring or tedious, overall just a very strong way to start the digital advertising strategy course
By Fatima Z A•
Dec 26, 2021
The modules were so useful, the quality of teaching is excellent and the organization of the modules is perfect. When I took the quizzes I knew exactly what to expect and was less anxious.
By Víctor R O L•
Feb 3, 2020
By HIRAL S•
Jul 9, 2020
Gained very significant insight to the world of social media marketing and it's future. Looking forward to gaining an in-dept analysis for the same.
By Robyn S•
May 30, 2020
This course really gave me an informative and in-depth (with different sources) introduction to the digital advertising landscape
By Maximiliano A S K•
Mar 9, 2020
Very good introduction, it´s not an easy course instead is what a marketing profesional have to know about digital advertising.
By Michael T•
Dec 1, 2020
The coursework and load was manageable and I feel like I gained a solid understanding of the concepts of digital advertising.
By Binay B•
Sep 11, 2020
this course was absolutely wonderful. i have learned so much about digital marketing landscape and how it works.
By 顾昊天•
Aug 11, 2021
This is a very practical and useful course for anyone who is interested in advertising or digital marketing
By Katherine O•
Jul 6, 2020
Excellent course. I was able to learn a lot. I will definitely continue with the next course.
By vedant b•
Dec 6, 2021
It was a great course to start learning the foundational structure of digital advertising.