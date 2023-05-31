Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Dimensiones de la infraestructura sostenible en un proyecto
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Dimensiones de la infraestructura sostenible en un proyecto

This course is part of Infraestructura sostenible Specialization

Taught in Spanish

Laura Rojas Sanchez
Alfred Hans Grunwaldt
Ricardo De Vecchi

Instructors: Laura Rojas Sanchez

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • El papel de la infraestructura sostenible en el empleo, la equidad de género y las soluciones basadas en la naturaleza

  • El rol de las instituciones, estrategias de apoyo y asistencia técnica del BID en la implementación de proyectos de infraestructura sostenible

  • Interdependencia, sostenibilidad y resiliencia en proyectos de infraestructura y su funcionamiento, planeación e implementación

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

7 quizzes

There are 2 modules in this course

La infraestructura es la base esencial para apoyar el crecimiento económico, la productividad, la cobertura de los servicios y la calidad de vida de las personas. Este curso presenta las cuatro dimensiones de la infraestructura sostenible y explica la relación e impacto de la infraestructura sostenible en las soluciones basadas en la naturaleza, la equidad de género y el empleo. Además, describe de qué manera las asociaciones público-privadas (APP) pueden constituirse en un recurso de valor para la implementación de infraestructura sostenible.

What's included

5 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

What's included

5 videos9 readings5 quizzes1 plugin

Instructors

Laura Rojas Sanchez
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
1 Course129 learners

Offered by

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

