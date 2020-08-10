In this final course, we'll look at the JavaScript language and how it supports the Object-Oriented pattern, with a focus on the unique aspects of JavaScript's approach to OO. We'll provide an introduction to the jQuery library, which is widely used for in-browser manipulation of the Document Object Model (DOM) and event handling. You'll also learn about JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), which is commonly used as a syntax to exchange data between code running on the server (i.e., in Django) and code running in the browser (JavaScript/jQuery). You will continue to develop your classified ads application, adding features that make use of JavaScript, JQuery, and JSON. This course assumes you have completed the first three courses in the specialization.
Explain and give examples of many-to-many relationships in data modeling
Write syntactically correct JavaScript language and demonstrate debugging capabilities
Build objects using JavaScript
Explain basic elements of low-level jQuery
- Document Object Model (DOM)
- Jquery
- Many-to-many data modeling
- Json
- JavaScript
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
JavaScript
As we begin to add interactive elements to our web pages, we need to learn JavaScript. For students with a JavaScript background this will be a bit of review as we learn JavaScript from a Django perspective.
Object Oriented JavaScript
The Object-Oriented approach in JavaScript is different from Object Orientation in Python in some important ways. So we look at the unique features of the OO pattern in JavaScript. The high level concepts are the same between Python and JavaScript but the implementation details are different in important and subtle ways.
jQuery
There are many JavaScript libraries to make it easier to do common tasks in the browser. jQuery is one of the more popular libraries that are available and we use it in this course because it is so common. But concepts in this section apply to "vanilla JavaScript" or other JavaScript frameworks.
JSON / AJAX
JSON and AJAX allow web pages to add interactivity and interact with the back-end without sending entire web pages back and forth to the server.
Excellent course. I have taken, P4E before and as always, Dr Chuck is awesome in teaching. Thank you Dr Chuck!
This course was definatly challenging, every completed assigment felt like victory! Great course!
Great MOOC, ton of details and practical information. Best thing about the course is it doesn't spoon feed everything, but forces student to do research especially in earlier courses.
Thank You, Dr. Chuck. I really enjoyed this course. Especially the bonus video, I really enjoyed it.
About the Django for Everybody Specialization
This specialization introduces Python programmers to building websites using the Django library. Across the four courses, you will learn HTML, CSS, SQL, Django, JavaScript, jQuery, and JSON Web Services. During the course, you will build online websites using Django and those working websites are graded throughout the course. This series is excellent preparation for learning other ways to build web applications using technologies like PHP (Web Applications for Everybody), Flask or Ruby on Rails. This is a great first course in any web development curriculum.
