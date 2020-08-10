About this Course

What you will learn

  • Explain and give examples of many-to-many relationships in data modeling

  • Write syntactically correct JavaScript language and demonstrate debugging capabilities

  • Build objects using JavaScript

  • Explain basic elements of low-level jQuery

Skills you will gain

  • Document Object Model (DOM)
  • Jquery
  • Many-to-many data modeling
  • Json
  • JavaScript
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

JavaScript

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 70 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Object Oriented JavaScript

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

jQuery

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

JSON / AJAX

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 102 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

