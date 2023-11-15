Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú
Estrategia de Identidad de una Marca
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

Estrategia de Identidad de una Marca

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
14 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

20 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

En este módulo conocerás el proceso de construcción de identidad para generar una estrategia de marca antes de pasar a la estrategia de diseño, utilizando tanto el proceso de marketing como el proceso creativo.

What's included

16 videos1 reading4 quizzes

En este módulo aprenderás a cómo dirigir una investigación para descubrir la esencia de la marca.

What's included

13 videos1 reading4 quizzes

En este módulo, conoceremos las estrategias para construir una marca utilizando el pensamiento racional y la inteligencia creativa.

What's included

13 videos1 reading4 quizzes

En este módulo, aprenderemos cómo diseñar la identidad de nuestra marca.

What's included

12 videos1 reading4 quizzes

En este último módulo, aprenderemos cómo desarrollar el contenido según la estrategia de la marca.

What's included

12 videos4 quizzes

Instructor

Olga Osnayo Oliveros
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú
1 Course161 learners

Offered by

Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions