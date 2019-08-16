Chevron Left
Back to مهارات برنامج Excel للعمل: المبادئ الأساسية

Learner Reviews & Feedback for مهارات برنامج Excel للعمل: المبادئ الأساسية by Macquarie University

4.7
stars
210 ratings
50 reviews

About the Course

في هذه الدورة التدريبية الأولى في تخصص مهارات برنامج Excel للعمل، ستتعلم المبادئ الأساسية لبرنامج Microsoft Excel. في غضون ستة أسابيع، ستتعلم التنقل بشكل محترف في واجهة مستخدم برنامج Excel، وإجراء الحسابات الأساسية باستخدام الصيغ والدالات، وتنسيق جداول البيانات بشكل باحترافي، وإنشاء تصورات للبيانات من خلال المخططات والرسوم البيانية.‏ وسواء أكنت قد تعلمت ذاتيًا وتريد أن تسد الفجوات لفعالية وإنتاجية أفضل، أو إذا لم تكن قد استخدمت برنامج Excel من قبل، فإن هذه الدورة التدريبية ستزودك بأساس متين لكي تصبح مستخدمًا واثقًا وتطور مهارات أكثر تقدمًا في الدورات التدريبية اللاحقة. لقد شكّلنا فريقًا رائعًا للتدريس سيكون معك في كل خطوة على الطريق. وستمنحك مجموعة كبيرة من الاختبارات والتحديات التدريبية فرصًا رائعة لبناء مجموعة المهارات لديك. تعاون في العمل على كل تحدٍ جديد مع فريقنا، وسوف تفاجئ نفسك بمدى التقدم الذي أحرزته في وقت قصير. ُيعد برنامج جداول البيانات أحد أكثر البرامج المستخدمة انتشارًا في مختلف أماكن العمل في جميع أنحاء العالم. وتعلُّم العمل على مثل هذا البرنامج بثقة واحترافية يمثل إضافةً ثمينة وعالية القيمة إلى مسيرتك العملية وفرص توظيفك. وفي الوقت الذي تنمو فيه الوظائف التي تعتمد على المهارات الرقمية بشكل أسرع بكثير من الوظائف غير الرقمية، احرص على أن تكون متميزًا عن الآخرين عن طريق إضافة مهارات Excel لمحفظتك العملية....

Top reviews

ML

Jul 3, 2020

دورة ممتازة لمن ليس لديه خبرة بالاكسل\n\nواشكر الاساتذة وكورسيرا على هذه الدورة

AA

Oct 18, 2020

thank you for give me this chance to be part of coursera family

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 50 Reviews for مهارات برنامج Excel للعمل: المبادئ الأساسية

By Nawras A H

Aug 16, 2019

It was very useful

By Ayesha A

Apr 29, 2019

وجود بعض المشاكل في الترجمه، اختلاف كبير في الاسماء من الامتحان و الاكسل

By Sara H

Dec 31, 2019

كورس جيد ومفيد جدا

By YASSER A A

Sep 16, 2019

only one word for this course: PERFECT

ThankS

By Hatim A T A

Dec 15, 2019

Useful course, and simple video,

By Mohamed E M M I

Dec 14, 2019

very important

By Sayed S

Oct 27, 2019

thanks for you

By Ahlam

Oct 2, 2019

very useful

By osama a

May 27, 2019

the translation to Arabic have problems

By idriss h

Jun 10, 2020

Excellent lessons, and I benefited a lot. I made a mistake in registering, I got on the first level and I want to study the second level. I appreciate the error, with all due respect to you.

By Abdulaziz S A

May 14, 2020

very nice and easy course, I have had a great time with it. just one comment for translation to Arabic needs more re-audited. Thanks and best wishes.

By Kheder T M

Nov 12, 2019

Excellent course

By Nadim S

Jul 24, 2020

كورس منظم بسيط سهل التتبع مهارات أساسية كثيرة وعملية لمن ليس لديه خبرة بالاكسل وانصح به بقوة ولكن هناك بعض المشاكل في الترجمة، اختلاف كبير في الاسماء من الامتحان وملفات الاكسل.

By Mohammed A S A l

Jul 4, 2020

دورة ممتازة لمن ليس لديه خبرة بالاكسل

واشكر الاساتذة وكورسيرا على هذه الدورة

By Sumaya A A S

Feb 24, 2020

كورس منظم بسيط سهل التتبع مهارات أساسية كثيرة وعملية

انصح به بقوة

By Ahmed B E M

May 11, 2020

This was a very useful course, I really enjoyed it.

By sarah b

May 21, 2020

j'ai beaucoup appris dans ce cour

By MAJD A A

Mar 29, 2020

كورس رائع ومفيد جدا...شكراا جزيلا

By Majd B

May 10, 2020

It was a Great course

By MHD G A

Apr 5, 2020

الشرح ممتاز

By Zuhair A

Aug 22, 2020

1) So many mistakes in the questions and answers.

2) The Arabic version of this course has not used the Arabic language properly. In addition, it is mixed between Arabic and English.

3) Some names of the staff in some tables are missing and some questions were based on those lists; example: the names "Raghda Mustafa" is not listed in any table and one question was on this staff name.

4) Some questions in the same quiz have used both languages; Arabic and English. Which is inappropriate.

5) Many tables are confusing. In the same table, although the data and column headers are in English, there are some column headers used Arabic language but the were in English. This is too confusing and the translation was hard.

By Mohanad J

Jul 21, 2021

an amazing course with explanation and delivering the idea and the examples mentioned are just the right ones, besides its comprehensive, I really like it and it added to my knowledge on the Excel's tools more than I imagined.

By Marwan H A E A E

Jun 7, 2021

It was an insightful course that helped me a lot to learn the basics of Microsoft Excel.

By Sara M

Mar 27, 2022

thanks alot i have learned many things that i didnot know yet before

By Ahmed s

Oct 19, 2020

thank you for give me this chance to be part of coursera family

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder