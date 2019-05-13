Chevron Left
الهدف من هذه الدورة التدريبية تعليمك المبادئ البسيطة التي يستخدمها المديرون الخبراء من أجل تحسين أداء الموظفين وتحفيزهم. ولن تضطر إلى تجنب إخبار الموظفين "الحقيقة" مرة أخرى بعد الآن، لأن الأساليب السبعة التي سوف نقوم بتعليمك إياها لن تجعل الموظفين خائفين أو يتخذون وضعًا دفاعيًا. كمدير، أو كشخص يرغب في أن يكون مديرًا، سوف تتعلم كذلك على وجه الخصوص ماهية الملاحظات، وكيف يتم تقييم الملاحظات السلبية بشكل أكبر من تلك الإيجابية، وكيف يمكن أن تؤثر الملاحظات الإيجابية بشكل فائق على السلوكيات مثل الإبداع والعمل الجماعي.‏ إن إعطاء الملاحظات مهارة تتطور مع مرور الوقت. إننا نمنحك عملية يمكنك استخدامها لتحسين مهارات الملاحظات لديك وإعطاء تلك الملاحظات بكل ثقة. سوف تجد أن هناك أساس علمي للعديد من المشاهدات والبديهيات حيال تقديم الملاحظات، مثل صعوبة إعطاء الملاحظات بشكل صحيح وكره الناس لإعطاء الملاحظات وغير ذلك الكثير. وسوف يكون من المطمئن أن تعرف كيف تتغلب على تلك الصعوبات. نتمنى أن تستمتع بوقتك وأنت تتطور إلى مدير أفضل!...

FJ

Dec 23, 2020

the GIVING HELPFUL FEEDBACK course was really full of new information for me and helpful to improve my practice.

SA

May 17, 2020

ممتاز فقط الامتحان الاخير في غاية الصعوبة مكون الامتحان من 40 سؤال صعب

By HAMAD M A

May 13, 2019

الدورة مفيدة

By سعيد س م ع ا

Jun 26, 2019

ممتاز

By علي س س م ا

May 16, 2019

الدورة مفيدة جدا تعلمك متى تقوم بتوجه ملاحظاتك السبية والايجابية وشكرا

By ABBAS H A

May 2, 2019

مع تمنياتي للجميع بال

By Saeed M A A

May 17, 2020

By Ahmed N H

Jun 27, 2019

الدورة التدريبيبة جيدة وانصح بها زملائي

By Ahlam

Jul 18, 2019

انصح في هذه الدوره ممتعة ومفيدة

By ALI m A

May 20, 2019

الدورة كانت مفيد ت

By Dr. A M A S A H

May 19, 2019

THAN

By Salam M A H

Jun 11, 2019

the course is excellent but the Arabic translation for the final exam needs to be reviewed

By Nayef A

Apr 4, 2020

دورة ممتازة اوصي بها تعمق مفاهيم توجيه واعطاء الملاحظات لفريق العمل بشكل صحيح

واكثر فعالية

By mouza a m A A

May 7, 2020

الدورة رائعة جدا ، توسع الافاق حول قوة تأثر الملاحظات الايجابية والسلبية على من حولك

By ZAINAB S I H A

Apr 22, 2020

بصراحة استفدت كثير والدورة كانت سهلة وميسرة ومشوقة لدرجة اني اصريت اني انهيها ال

By Tawfiq M A

Jul 1, 2020

كانت الدورة مفيده وممتعة واستفدت منها بشكل كبير

By esmael a m

Jul 6, 2020

هذه الدوره ستحسن من ادائي مع الاخرين

By Ibrahim A A J

Jun 24, 2020

دورة أكثر من رائعة

استفدت منها الكثير

By wadhha a

Apr 12, 2020

ممتااااااااازة .... جداااا جداااا

By HEND A A

Apr 30, 2020

An amazing training course that I can use negative and positive notes, it is necessary to understand the behavior of individuals and to identify the goals of employees in order to motivate them and encourage them to practice well

By 1801030

Nov 11, 2019

very useful course. it added to my knowledge and skill a lot. I learned new skill in how to give the feedback to my staff and my family member as well.

By Fatima M A M A J

Dec 24, 2020

By Fatima B A

May 6, 2020

it is helpful course that reflect the reality of work environment !! thank you Dr.Tracy Jennings

By Husam A A J

Jun 30, 2020

استفدت كثيرا من هذه الدورة التي ستحسن من ادائي ا

By Saeed A

May 12, 2020

Great course to learn how to gave feedback

By Shiakha a a

Apr 15, 2020

It is so helpful course really i enjoy it

By nabil g

Jun 30, 2020

very useful courses I appreciated

thanks

