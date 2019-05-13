FJ
Dec 23, 2020
the GIVING HELPFUL FEEDBACK course was really full of new information for me and helpful to improve my practice.
SA
May 17, 2020
ممتاز فقط الامتحان الاخير في غاية الصعوبة مكون الامتحان من 40 سؤال صعب
By HAMAD M A•
May 13, 2019
الدورة مفيدة
By سعيد س م ع ا•
Jun 26, 2019
ممتاز
By علي س س م ا•
May 16, 2019
الدورة مفيدة جدا تعلمك متى تقوم بتوجه ملاحظاتك السبية والايجابية وشكرا
By ABBAS H A•
May 2, 2019
مع تمنياتي للجميع بال
By Saeed M A A•
May 17, 2020
By Ahmed N H•
Jun 27, 2019
الدورة التدريبيبة جيدة وانصح بها زملائي
By Ahlam•
Jul 18, 2019
انصح في هذه الدوره ممتعة ومفيدة
By ALI m A•
May 20, 2019
الدورة كانت مفيد ت
By Dr. A M A S A H•
May 19, 2019
THAN
By Salam M A H•
Jun 11, 2019
the course is excellent but the Arabic translation for the final exam needs to be reviewed
By Nayef A•
Apr 4, 2020
دورة ممتازة اوصي بها تعمق مفاهيم توجيه واعطاء الملاحظات لفريق العمل بشكل صحيح
واكثر فعالية
By mouza a m A A•
May 7, 2020
الدورة رائعة جدا ، توسع الافاق حول قوة تأثر الملاحظات الايجابية والسلبية على من حولك
By ZAINAB S I H A•
Apr 22, 2020
بصراحة استفدت كثير والدورة كانت سهلة وميسرة ومشوقة لدرجة اني اصريت اني انهيها ال
By Tawfiq M A•
Jul 1, 2020
كانت الدورة مفيده وممتعة واستفدت منها بشكل كبير
By esmael a m•
Jul 6, 2020
هذه الدوره ستحسن من ادائي مع الاخرين
By Ibrahim A A J•
Jun 24, 2020
دورة أكثر من رائعة
استفدت منها الكثير
By wadhha a•
Apr 12, 2020
ممتااااااااازة .... جداااا جداااا
By HEND A A•
Apr 30, 2020
An amazing training course that I can use negative and positive notes, it is necessary to understand the behavior of individuals and to identify the goals of employees in order to motivate them and encourage them to practice well
By 1801030•
Nov 11, 2019
very useful course. it added to my knowledge and skill a lot. I learned new skill in how to give the feedback to my staff and my family member as well.
By Fatima M A M A J•
Dec 24, 2020
By Fatima B A•
May 6, 2020
it is helpful course that reflect the reality of work environment !! thank you Dr.Tracy Jennings
By Husam A A J•
Jun 30, 2020
استفدت كثيرا من هذه الدورة التي ستحسن من ادائي ا
By Saeed A•
May 12, 2020
Great course to learn how to gave feedback
By Shiakha a a•
Apr 15, 2020
It is so helpful course really i enjoy it
By nabil g•
Jun 30, 2020
very useful courses I appreciated
thanks