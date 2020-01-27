Fires impact people, property and the environment in all countries around the world. In some cases, the resulting losses are extraordinary, causing hundreds of deaths, widespread damage to property and contents and significant impacts on the environment. More often, fires may cause a single casualty or affect a single home, though the effects are still highly significant to those affected and collectively are substantial. This course will provide an overview of the challenges posed by fire as well as the fire safety solutions that are available to meet those challenges.
Introduction to Fire Behavior
What is Fire Protection Engineering?
Fire Safety Subsystems
The Effects of Fire on People
Good basic knowledge to those not in this field and would be interested to learn more. Highly recommended.
☼ A very comprehensive review, on a topic I did not know enough about! Great course. Especially for those who live in Australia or California and want to understand fires better.
The course is designed in a brilliant manner so that everybody can understand it in a very efficient manner. The course content is right on the spot and the topics are explained in nice manner.
it is very good course design for the HSE proffessional, who can enhance their knowledge through online study material. thanks for the Team for your efforts.
