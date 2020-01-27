About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Fire Behavior

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 65 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

What is Fire Protection Engineering?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 79 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Fire Safety Subsystems

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 73 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Effects of Fire on People

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 89 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

