PS
Mar 13, 2020
The course is designed in a brilliant manner so that everybody can understand it in a very efficient manner. The course content is right on the spot and the topics are explained in nice manner.
JC
Jan 27, 2020
☼ A very comprehensive review, on a topic I did not know enough about! Great course. Especially for those who live in Australia or California and want to understand fires better.
By Ramesh b•
Feb 16, 2017
The contents of the course are really easier to absorb and very informative. They are structured in a simpler way and very effective to gain knowledge easily
By adarsh p•
Jul 7, 2017
excellent course too bad there arent many courses on safety in course era as my main subject is safety.
:( :( :(
By Engr. H U R•
Apr 28, 2017
I am in a profession to provide the smoke barrier solutions so i am involved in the safety of people, property and environment around us. As i started the course, since very first slide, i realized that this course is tailored for me and anyone who want to know the fire and its effects on property, people and environment. This course covers the contents in best way and approach to get a person into this career oriented study is awesome. I would like to have such courses for hundred times. I am grateful to Maryland University for offering such good course. Special thanks for the instructors , who designed and delivered it right way and in extreme interactive way.
By Prashant S•
Mar 14, 2020
The course is designed in a brilliant manner so that everybody can understand it in a very efficient manner. The course content is right on the spot and the topics are explained in nice manner.
By NADEM M M M•
Jun 10, 2020
It was really a great course, the way of explanation, videos, photos, and delivered your experience in such a professional way make the course too interesting and joyfully.
Thanks
By Mailk H A K•
Dec 27, 2016
Amazing course of fire science and learnt alot of new concepts and things. I am really excited to implement the newly learnt knowledge and skills. Thanks Coursera
By Mark T•
Mar 12, 2018
Great course highlighting the fundamentals involved in fire engineering. Rather high level overview but gets you wanting to know more.
By MARICHU C P•
Mar 26, 2019
the course is very highly recommend for those who is interested with Fire Protection and Prevention
By Sharon D•
Aug 27, 2016
Very well presented. Easy to understand with the examples that were provided. Details were clear.
By Aiden K M•
Oct 4, 2016
Concise and ample for the busy person. Very great insight. Much appreciated.
By Andrea M•
Feb 26, 2019
Thanks University of Maryland for that course!
By Justice N•
Jun 17, 2017
A very educative course with great tutors.
By Nugrahanto W•
Apr 16, 2017
Good fundamental fire protection knowledge
By Antonio C S•
Oct 9, 2016
Great course, interesting subject!
By Andrew W•
Nov 3, 2016
I loved this course!
By Danny R P•
Mar 11, 2019
Great overview.
By EHAB A M M•
Apr 16, 2018
thanks for all
By Prabir K B•
Mar 28, 2019
very nic
By Hafiz H A•
Dec 26, 2016
Superb
By Milton D•
Sep 17, 2020
Excelente aproximación a la disciplina de diseño contra incendios, con contenidos precisos que permiten una comprensión global del tema. Lo considero muy útil ,sobre todo para quienes no han tenido nociones previas de esta especialidad y quieran manejar conceptos básicos. Considero especialmente indicado para arquitectos, quienes pueden incorporar criterios elementales de diseño contra incendios desde el anteproyecto, y también para bomberos, quienes pueden entender mejor cómo se acerca la ingeniería a la protección contra incendios y con qué elementos pueden, eventualmente, interactuar al acudir a una emergencia.
By Supriya R•
Feb 5, 2020
It is a wonderful learning experience for me on going through the course . It gave me a great exposure to case studies , causes of accidents and how to prevent , mitigate the fire accidents . Technical content of this course is excellent and persons dealing with managing fire safety and prevention would likely to learn from this course , Thank you University of Maryland and its professors in sharing their knowledge and course ra too for giving the opportunity to me in gaining good knowledge from this practical oriented course .
Thank you again !
By Khedr H•
Aug 8, 2020
I would like to thank the university of Maryland department of fire engineering for the contribution they have made in making the profession of fire safety known for plenty of people. Personally, this course organized my thoughts and showed what the fire engineering field constitute of, and in fact I found it more interesting to keep the process in discovering this needed field in our everyday life and as a current and future career. Thank you all
By Matthew ( W J•
Nov 30, 2019
Very interesting, useful course- from many backgrounds, and very nice, sophisticated, experienced individuals! Vast and broad introduction to fire safety engineering. Recommended to anyone entering the field of fire, regardless of work from fire-fighter to architect- anyone can learn something new; basic enough for entry-level learner, to experts! Love, love, love this course! - Jordan-Clarke
By Faried d B•
Mar 27, 2020
AS an architect it made me feel good about my own country where we have taken good precautions in our designs with fire safety. it was surprising to see that so much more is for fire safety in our fast expanding global development, urbanization and densification. We need more fire institutions , and wider studies and research in both prevention and combating fires.
By Umang K Y•
Mar 30, 2020
This course helped a lot in understanding the effect of fire on people, property & Environment by overview of the fire behavior , FPE , supressions system & use of effective fire design system .
Overall this course has great influence on understanding the concepts and provide with great learning experience from the videos and the assignments .
Thanks Coursera !