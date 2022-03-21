ER
May 25, 2022
The second part of this complete course, it was well but sometimes I found some videos not enjoyable such as the first course, I think those might be better if it is changed the content on them
May 7, 2022
Si tuviera que resumir este curso diría que invita y arrastra a una manera inteligente de hacerte preguntas efectivas.
By Luis D•
Mar 21, 2022
I love the class this far, I have learned a lot and I am excited for the rest. Today I went to take the Week 1 final assesmenet and it was in english even thought I am enrolled in the spanish version of the class. I can not change the class now to english I would have to start all over again.
By Abraham C L•
Apr 15, 2022
Al realizar los examenes aparecen en ingles, al traducirlos al español las preguntas y respuestan cambian de sentido y es dificil comprender. esto causa al contestar las preguntas las respuestas sean incorrectas.
By Eduardo A R O•
May 26, 2022
By Vero V•
Mar 28, 2022
Es un placer tomar cursos diseñados por Google. La estructura, los videos, la claridad de las explicaciones, los ejemplos que aportan los instructores, todo es impecable.
By Sergio D•
May 8, 2022
By Magdalena J G•
May 1, 2022
El curso está muy bien diseñado. Aprendes mucho casi sin darte cuenta, de una forma muy amena y gradual.
By Pedro R M P•
May 12, 2022
Excelente y gracias a ustedes por instruime en los que mas yo deseaba ser analista de datos
By Carlos R•
Mar 24, 2022
MUY importante lo aprendido en este curso.
By kimberly M•
Apr 17, 2022
Muy práctico, me gustó mucho
By Carlos P•
Apr 30, 2022
Programa bien estructurado
By Gabriel G•
May 12, 2022
Excelente
By Jose F C L•
Mar 26, 2022
MUY BUENO
By Lisandro T•
Mar 28, 2022
Algunos temas son un poco aburridos. Como el los de comunicacion. Hace falta un poco mas de tareas practicas. Saludosss
By Judith B•
May 16, 2022
Excelente curso, como todo lo de Google! Gracias por la oportunidad