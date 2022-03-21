Chevron Left
Back to Formula preguntas para tomar decisiones basadas en datos

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Formula preguntas para tomar decisiones basadas en datos by Google

4.8
stars
31 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

Este es el segundo curso del Certificado de análisis de datos de Google. En estos cursos obtendrás las habilidades necesarias para solicitar empleos de analista de datos de nivel introductorio. Te basarás en tu comprensión de los temas que se presentaron en el primer curso del Certificado de análisis de datos de Google. El material te ayudará a aprender cómo hacer preguntas efectivas para tomar decisiones basadas en datos, al tiempo que te conectas con las necesidades de los interesados. Los analistas de datos actuales de Google seguirán dándote instrucciones y te proporcionarán formas prácticas de llevar a cabo las tareas comunes de los analistas de datos con las mejores herramientas y recursos. Los alumnos que completen este programa de certificados estarán listos para solicitar trabajos de nivel introductorio como analistas de datos. No se requiere experiencia previa. Al final de este curso, habrás hecho lo siguiente: - Aprendido sobre técnicas efectivas de hacer preguntas que pueden ayudarte a guiar el análisis. - Obtenido una comprensión de la toma de decisiones basada en datos y cómo los analistas de datos presentan los hallazgos. - Explorado una variedad de escenarios empresariales del mundo real para respaldar la comprensión del cuestionamiento y la toma de decisiones. - Descubierto cómo y por qué las hojas de cálculo son una herramienta importante para los analistas de datos. - Examinado las ideas clave asociadas con el pensamiento estructurado y cómo pueden ayudar a los analistas a comprender mejor los problemas y desarrollar soluciones. - Aprendido estrategias para gestionar las expectativas de los interesados mientras estableces una comunicación clara con un equipo de análisis de datos para lograr los objetivos empresariales....

Top reviews

ER

May 25, 2022

The second part of this complete course, it was well but sometimes I found some videos not enjoyable such as the first course, I think those might be better if it is changed the content on them

SD

May 7, 2022

Si tuviera que resumir este curso diría que invita y arrastra a una manera inteligente de hacerte preguntas efectivas.

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for Formula preguntas para tomar decisiones basadas en datos

By Luis D

Mar 21, 2022

I​ love the class this far, I have learned a lot and I am excited for the rest. Today I went to take the Week 1 final assesmenet and it was in english even thought I am enrolled in the spanish version of the class. I can not change the class now to english I would have to start all over again.

By Abraham C L

Apr 15, 2022

Al realizar los examenes aparecen en ingles, al traducirlos al español las preguntas y respuestan cambian de sentido y es dificil comprender. esto causa al contestar las preguntas las respuestas sean incorrectas.

By Eduardo A R O

May 26, 2022

The second part of this complete course, it was well but sometimes I found some videos not enjoyable such as the first course, I think those might be better if it is changed the content on them

By Vero V

Mar 28, 2022

Es un placer tomar cursos diseñados por Google. La estructura, los videos, la claridad de las explicaciones, los ejemplos que aportan los instructores, todo es impecable.

By Sergio D

May 8, 2022

Si tuviera que resumir este curso diría que invita y arrastra a una manera inteligente de hacerte preguntas efectivas.

By Magdalena J G

May 1, 2022

El curso está muy bien diseñado. Aprendes mucho casi sin darte cuenta, de una forma muy amena y gradual.

By Pedro R M P

May 12, 2022

Excelente y gracias a ustedes por instruime en los que mas yo deseaba ser analista de datos

By Carlos R

Mar 24, 2022

MUY importante lo aprendido en este curso.

By kimberly M

Apr 17, 2022

Muy práctico, me gustó mucho

By Carlos P

Apr 30, 2022

Programa bien estructurado

By Gabriel G

May 12, 2022

Excelente

By Jose F C L

Mar 26, 2022

MUY BUENO

By Lisandro T

Mar 28, 2022

A​lgunos temas son un poco aburridos. Como el los de comunicacion. Hace falta un poco mas de tareas practicas. Saludosss

By Judith B

May 16, 2022

Excelente curso, como todo lo de Google! Gracias por la oportunidad

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder