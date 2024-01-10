Welcome to Fundamentals of Ansible, an introduction into the world of automation and configuration management! This course is designed to guide you through the basics of Ansible, a powerful tool that simplifies complex workflows and IT environments. Whether you're a beginner looking to gain a solid foundation or an experienced professional seeking to refine your skills, this course offers an exploration of Ansible fundamental capabilities. Each module is crafted to enhance your understanding, accompanied by video demos, readings, and quizzes. Dive into the essence of Ansible, understand its architecture, and explore its commands and playbooks at your own pace. Let's embark on this exciting learning adventure together, unlocking the full potential of automation with Ansible!
Fundamentals of Ansible
(13 reviews)
What you'll learn
Ansible Capabilities
Creating a Basic Ansible Inventory
Ansible Playbooks
Automating with Modules
December 2023
11 quizzes, 1 assignment
There are 7 modules in this course
Describe the fundamental concepts of Ansible and how it is used.
3 videos3 readings2 quizzes
Create an inventory of managed hosts.
2 videos2 readings2 quizzes
Write and run a basic Ansible Playbook
2 videos1 reading2 quizzes
Write playbooks that use variables to simplify management of the playbook and facts to reference information about managed hosts.
1 video1 reading1 quiz
Use Ansible Roles and Ansible Content Collections to develop playbooks more quickly and to reuse Ansible code.
2 videos2 readings2 quizzes
Manage task control and handler in Ansible Playbooks.
3 videos2 readings2 quizzes
Demonstrate knowledge learned in this course
1 assignment
Reviewed on Jan 9, 2024
