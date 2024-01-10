Red Hat
Fundamentals of Ansible
Fundamentals of Ansible

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Red Hat Training

4.9

(13 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Ansible Capabilities

  • Creating a Basic Ansible Inventory

  • Ansible Playbooks

  • Automating with Modules

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

11 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 7 modules in this course

Describe the fundamental concepts of Ansible and how it is used.

What's included

3 videos3 readings2 quizzes

Create an inventory of managed hosts.

What's included

2 videos2 readings2 quizzes

Write and run a basic Ansible Playbook

What's included

2 videos1 reading2 quizzes

Write playbooks that use variables to simplify management of the playbook and facts to reference information about managed hosts.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Use Ansible Roles and Ansible Content Collections to develop playbooks more quickly and to reuse Ansible code.

What's included

2 videos2 readings2 quizzes

Manage task control and handler in Ansible Playbooks.

What's included

3 videos2 readings2 quizzes

Demonstrate knowledge learned in this course

What's included

1 assignment

Red Hat Training
3 Courses2,286 learners

