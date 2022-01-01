Noções básicas sobre custos do Google Cloud Platform (GCP) para quem trabalha em tecnologia ou finanças e é responsável por gerenciar os custos do GCP.
Understanding Your Google Cloud Costs em PortuguêsGoogle Cloud
About this Course
No need for any prior Google Cloud technical experience.
What you will learn
Plan for effective cloud cost management by setting up your teams, tools, and applying financial governance best practices.
Set up GCP Billing account(s) and organize your resources for cost management.
Export Billing reports to Google Sheets or BigQuery to gain visibility into your current cost trends and forecasted costs.
Visualize billing data with Billing reports and build custom dashboards with Data Studio.
No need for any prior Google Cloud technical experience.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Configure e gerencie sua conta de faturamento
Comece a usar sua conta de faturamento do Google Cloud Platform.
Entenda os custos do GCP
Agora que sua conta de faturamento está ativa, analise a funcionalidade disponível.
Tenha experiência prática com uma conta de faturamento do GCP
Use um sandbox do GCP para praticar as principais tarefas da conta de faturamento em um ambiente livre de riscos.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.