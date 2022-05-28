Le cours "Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs" (Comprendre vos coûts Google Cloud Platform (GCP)) s’adresse principalement aux personnes qui occupent un poste dans le secteur des technologies ou de la finance et qui sont responsables de la gestion des coûts GCP.
About this Course
No need for any prior Google Cloud technical experience.
What you will learn
Plan for effective cloud cost management by setting up your teams, tools, and applying financial governance best practices.
Set up GCP Billing account(s) and organize your resources for cost management.
Export Billing reports to Google Sheets or BigQuery to gain visibility into your current cost trends and forecasted costs.
Visualize billing data with Billing reports and build custom dashboards with Data Studio.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Configurer et gérer votre compte de facturation
Configurez votre compte de facturation Google Cloud Platform.
Analyser vos frais GCP
Maintenant que votre compte de facturation est actif, observons plus en détail les fonctionnalités que vous pouvez utiliser.
Exercices pratiques avec un compte de facturation GCP
Entraînez-vous à effectuer les principales tâches liées aux comptes de facturation dans un environnement GCP bac à sable ne comportant aucun risque.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.