About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No need for any prior Google Cloud technical experience.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Plan for effective cloud cost management by setting up your teams, tools, and applying financial governance best practices.

  • Set up GCP Billing account(s) and organize your resources for cost management.

  • Export Billing reports to Google Sheets or BigQuery to gain visibility into your current cost trends and forecasted costs.

  • Visualize billing data with Billing reports and build custom dashboards with Data Studio.

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Configurer et gérer votre compte de facturation

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
2

Week 2

12 minutes to complete

Analyser vos frais GCP

12 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Exercices pratiques avec un compte de facturation GCP

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)

