"Optimizing Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs" é o segundo curso de uma série de duas partes sobre os principais fundamentos de faturamento e gerenciamento de custos do GCP.
About this Course
It is recommended that users complete the 'Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs' course if they are new to GCP cost management.
What you will learn
Explain the operational prerequisites to achieve cloud cost optimization
Differentiate between budgets and quota
Set up budgets and alerts for actual and forecasted thresholds
Use advanced methods for cost control and optimization
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introdução
Configure os controles de custo
Tenha controle dos custos do Google Cloud Platform.
Prática com controles de custo
Otimize suas consultas para execução dentro da cota, monitore uma máquina virtual do Google Compute Engine e crie e implante uma Função do Cloud com estes laboratórios práticos.
Tenha experiência prática com uma conta de faturamento do GCP
Limpar e otimizar o uso dos recursos do GCP
Frequently Asked Questions
