About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

It is recommended that users complete the 'Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs' course if they are new to GCP cost management.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Explain the operational prerequisites to achieve cloud cost optimization

  • Differentiate between budgets and quota

  • Set up budgets and alerts for actual and forecasted thresholds

  • Use advanced methods for cost control and optimization

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introdução

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
1 hour to complete

Configure os controles de custo

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Prática com controles de custo

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 15 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Tenha experiência prática com uma conta de faturamento do GCP

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 25 min)

