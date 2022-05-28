About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

It is recommended that users complete the 'Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs' course if they are new to GCP cost management.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • Explain the operational prerequisites to achieve cloud cost optimization

  • Differentiate between budgets and quota

  • Set up budgets and alerts for actual and forecasted thresholds

  • Use advanced methods for cost control and optimization

Skills you will gain

  • Virtual Machine
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Program Optimization
  • Ip Address
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

はじめに

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
1 hour to complete

コストを管理するさまざまな設定

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

コスト管理に関するハンズオン

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 15 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

GCP の請求先アカウントを使用してハンズオン演習を行う

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 25 min)

