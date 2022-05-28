Optimizing Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs は、GCP の請求管理とコスト管理の基礎を学ぶ 2 部構成の 2 番目のコースです。
About this Course
It is recommended that users complete the 'Understanding Your Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Costs' course if they are new to GCP cost management.
What you will learn
Explain the operational prerequisites to achieve cloud cost optimization
Differentiate between budgets and quota
Set up budgets and alerts for actual and forecasted thresholds
Use advanced methods for cost control and optimization
Skills you will gain
- Virtual Machine
- Google Cloud Platform
- Program Optimization
- Ip Address
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
はじめに
コストを管理するさまざまな設定
Google Cloud Platform のコストをコントロールします。
コスト管理に関するハンズオン
これらのハンズオンラボでは、割り当て内に収めるためのクエリ実行の最適化、Google Compute Engine 仮想マシンのモニタリング、Cloud Functions の関数のデプロイを行います。
GCP の請求先アカウントを使用してハンズオン演習を行う
GCP リソースの使用量をクリーンアップし、最適化します。
