Chevron Left
Back to Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure dalam bahasa Indonesia

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure dalam bahasa Indonesia by Google Cloud

4.9
stars
606 ratings
221 reviews

About the Course

Kursus ini memperkenalkan Anda pada konsep dan terminologi penting untuk bekerja dengan Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Anda akan mempelajari dan membandingkan berbagai layanan komputasi dan penyimpanan yang tersedia di Google Cloud Platform, termasuk Google App Engine, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Google Cloud Storage, Google Cloud SQL, dan BigQuery. Anda akan mempelajari referensi dan fitur pengelolaan kebijakan penting, seperti hierarki Google Cloud Resource Manager dan Google Cloud Identity and Access Management. Lab praktis memberi Anda keterampilan dasar untuk bekerja dengan GCP. Catatan: •Layanan Google saat ini belum tersedia di China....

Top reviews

SW

Jun 19, 2020

Great explanation! I can practice the theory in Qwiklabs and try the Google Cloud Platform. Thank you!

SA

Oct 6, 2019

pembelajaran tentang GCP yang sangat menarik dan saya mendapatkan ilmu yang bermanfaat. Terima kasih.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 218 Reviews for Google Cloud Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure dalam bahasa Indonesia

By Dwi F D

Jun 13, 2020

This is a complete and fundamental learning about GCP (Google Cloud Platform), i'm really enjoying for using Qwicklabs for hands-on-labs and also with clear guidance. Thanks a lot !

By Inas

Oct 6, 2019

This is a new technology I've ever learned. I did those assignments in one week even they were fundamentals but enhanced me to understand it quickly

By Muhammad F M 0

Jun 14, 2020

Very Fun to Learning, its simpliest way to learn and we just stay and keep learn about GCP. Thanks for make a course that easy to access and learn.

By Nur H F

Oct 7, 2019

Saya sangat senang bisa mengikuti pelatihan ini yang diselenggarakan oleh google, semoga bisa diterapkan dalam keseharian pekerjaan saya. Terima kasih banyak

By Nugroho A P

Oct 2, 2019

thank you for digitalent and google. this course will build my new skill and related with my passion. i hope my skill give me advantage salary.

By Made D W 0

Jun 20, 2020

Best way to learn GCP fundamentals about core infrastructure, but need a little bit correction about translate into bahasa. Great course !

By Sigit S 0

Jun 21, 2020

easy to follow instructions and explanation. However, more slides on videos are needed to better illustrate what the speaker is saying

By Agus D

Jun 17, 2020

this course is awesome. but you need improvement about translating this course from english to bahasa. It's look weird

By Muhammad D F

Oct 5, 2019

This course is useful for who want to learn about cloud computing in the basic, especially google cloud platform

By Andrian A

Mar 21, 2020

I am very happy to be able to study at Coursera, the material is solid, with quiz in each material, thank you

By Dewa N N D P 0

Dec 13, 2020

Saya dapat menyelesaikan Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure dalam bahasa Indonesia dengan baik. Terima Kasih.

By Septian D

Jun 21, 2020

the modules are great and the demonstration video explain the whole thing which is great for me that learn faster from practicing

By Adi S

Jun 12, 2020

The course is very insightful and easy to follow for those who come from a non-IT background. Keep it up!

By Dzikri K A M

Aug 27, 2019

Very good matherial and presentation but bad translation on bahasa indonesia. i mean, translate not sync

By Stanley W

Jun 20, 2020

Great explanation! I can practice the theory in Qwiklabs and try the Google Cloud Platform. Thank you!

By Raihan T P

Jun 23, 2020

You need to learn the basic. but it's okay if you want to take this class first then learn the basic

By Ivan S A

Jun 24, 2020

This course was suitable for beginner who wants to learn GCP and who wants to find out the features

By Tegar P

Jun 21, 2020

Very clearly to understand all about the cloud especially on GCP Platform. thank's for the course..

By Heriyandi E 0

Jun 16, 2020

Dengan adanya pelatihan ini , berharap untuk menambah softskill dan wawasan tentang cloud computing

By Muhammad A S 0

Jun 14, 2020

I say many thanks, this course is very good. I am very satisfied. I can learn GCP from the basics

By Saiful P 0

Jun 22, 2020

The Courses is Simple,,Very Good and I Can following each Quiz and Practice with Excelence Step

By Vivian A S 0

Jun 17, 2020

sangat jelas dan mudah di pahami untuk pemula yang baru belajar mengenai infrastruktur GCP.

By Agustinus V A P

Jun 21, 2020

materi sangat bagus, saya menjadi lebih paham tentang GCP dan segala fasiltas-fasilitasnya

By Roi J S

Jun 24, 2020

Very good and make me more familiar with GCP, the explanation is also easy to understand

By heriyadi z

Dec 25, 2019

very interesting training and a lot of new things to learn about.

Good training material

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder