SW
Jun 19, 2020
Great explanation! I can practice the theory in Qwiklabs and try the Google Cloud Platform. Thank you!
SA
Oct 6, 2019
pembelajaran tentang GCP yang sangat menarik dan saya mendapatkan ilmu yang bermanfaat. Terima kasih.
By Dwi F D•
Jun 13, 2020
This is a complete and fundamental learning about GCP (Google Cloud Platform), i'm really enjoying for using Qwicklabs for hands-on-labs and also with clear guidance. Thanks a lot !
By Inas•
Oct 6, 2019
This is a new technology I've ever learned. I did those assignments in one week even they were fundamentals but enhanced me to understand it quickly
By Muhammad F M 0•
Jun 14, 2020
Very Fun to Learning, its simpliest way to learn and we just stay and keep learn about GCP. Thanks for make a course that easy to access and learn.
By Nur H F•
Oct 7, 2019
Saya sangat senang bisa mengikuti pelatihan ini yang diselenggarakan oleh google, semoga bisa diterapkan dalam keseharian pekerjaan saya. Terima kasih banyak
By Nugroho A P•
Oct 2, 2019
thank you for digitalent and google. this course will build my new skill and related with my passion. i hope my skill give me advantage salary.
By Made D W 0•
Jun 20, 2020
Best way to learn GCP fundamentals about core infrastructure, but need a little bit correction about translate into bahasa. Great course !
By Sigit S 0•
Jun 21, 2020
easy to follow instructions and explanation. However, more slides on videos are needed to better illustrate what the speaker is saying
By Agus D•
Jun 17, 2020
this course is awesome. but you need improvement about translating this course from english to bahasa. It's look weird
By Muhammad D F•
Oct 5, 2019
This course is useful for who want to learn about cloud computing in the basic, especially google cloud platform
By Andrian A•
Mar 21, 2020
I am very happy to be able to study at Coursera, the material is solid, with quiz in each material, thank you
By Dewa N N D P 0•
Dec 13, 2020
Saya dapat menyelesaikan Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Core Infrastructure dalam bahasa Indonesia dengan baik. Terima Kasih.
By Septian D•
Jun 21, 2020
the modules are great and the demonstration video explain the whole thing which is great for me that learn faster from practicing
By Adi S•
Jun 12, 2020
The course is very insightful and easy to follow for those who come from a non-IT background. Keep it up!
By Dzikri K A M•
Aug 27, 2019
Very good matherial and presentation but bad translation on bahasa indonesia. i mean, translate not sync
By Stanley W•
Jun 20, 2020
By Raihan T P•
Jun 23, 2020
You need to learn the basic. but it's okay if you want to take this class first then learn the basic
By Ivan S A•
Jun 24, 2020
This course was suitable for beginner who wants to learn GCP and who wants to find out the features
By Tegar P•
Jun 21, 2020
Very clearly to understand all about the cloud especially on GCP Platform. thank's for the course..
By Heriyandi E 0•
Jun 16, 2020
Dengan adanya pelatihan ini , berharap untuk menambah softskill dan wawasan tentang cloud computing
By Muhammad A S 0•
Jun 14, 2020
I say many thanks, this course is very good. I am very satisfied. I can learn GCP from the basics
By Saiful P 0•
Jun 22, 2020
The Courses is Simple,,Very Good and I Can following each Quiz and Practice with Excelence Step
By Vivian A S 0•
Jun 17, 2020
sangat jelas dan mudah di pahami untuk pemula yang baru belajar mengenai infrastruktur GCP.
By Agustinus V A P•
Jun 21, 2020
materi sangat bagus, saya menjadi lebih paham tentang GCP dan segala fasiltas-fasilitasnya
By Roi J S•
Jun 24, 2020
Very good and make me more familiar with GCP, the explanation is also easy to understand
By heriyadi z•
Dec 25, 2019
very interesting training and a lot of new things to learn about.
Good training material