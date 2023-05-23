Whizlabs
Getting Started with Apache Cassandra
What you'll learn

  • Understand the basics concepts of Databases and Cassandra concepts.

    Overview of Architecture, CQL, Data and Storage Models in Cassandra

  • Explore the Security and Deployments in Cassandra

    Demonstrate working of Monitoring and Maintenance in Cassandra

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to the Getting Started with Cassandra Course. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the first step to kickstart your career in Cassandra. In the first week of the course, you'll learn about Cassandra's Introduction, Data, and Storage models. This course will help learners to describe the fundamentals of Cassandra. By the end of this course, you will be able to we'll learn the Course Introduction, the Basics of Databases, and the uses of Cassandra. This course is for ETL Developers, Software Engineers, Architects, and Big Data Engineers/Developers

What's included

12 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In the second week of this course, we'll learn to configure Cassandra Architecture and analyze its Services. We'll also analyze Cassandra Query Language (CQL) Basics using simple queries. After this, we'll end the module by exploring and demonstrating CQL Basics and commands.

What's included

11 videos1 reading3 quizzes

In the third week of this course, we'll learn about how to design and implement Cassandra Security. We'll also describe the concepts of Cassandra Deployment and Maintenance with its process. After this, we'll end the module by exploring and demonstrating Cassandra's Maintenance and Monitoring Process.

What's included

12 videos3 readings4 quizzes

