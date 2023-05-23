The “Getting Started with Cassandra” course is designed to help you gain knowledge of the Cassandra database system. You will learn architecture as well as how to design, build and use Cassandra databases.
Getting Started with Apache Cassandra
Understand the basics concepts of Databases and Cassandra concepts.
Overview of Architecture, CQL, Data and Storage Models in Cassandra
Explore the Security and Deployments in Cassandra
Demonstrate working of Monitoring and Maintenance in Cassandra
11 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to the Getting Started with Cassandra Course. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the first step to kickstart your career in Cassandra. In the first week of the course, you'll learn about Cassandra's Introduction, Data, and Storage models. This course will help learners to describe the fundamentals of Cassandra. By the end of this course, you will be able to we'll learn the Course Introduction, the Basics of Databases, and the uses of Cassandra. This course is for ETL Developers, Software Engineers, Architects, and Big Data Engineers/Developers
12 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In the second week of this course, we'll learn to configure Cassandra Architecture and analyze its Services. We'll also analyze Cassandra Query Language (CQL) Basics using simple queries. After this, we'll end the module by exploring and demonstrating CQL Basics and commands.
11 videos1 reading3 quizzes
In the third week of this course, we'll learn about how to design and implement Cassandra Security. We'll also describe the concepts of Cassandra Deployment and Maintenance with its process. After this, we'll end the module by exploring and demonstrating Cassandra's Maintenance and Monitoring Process.
12 videos3 readings4 quizzes
Basic knowledge of Java and information systems.
Basic knowledge of SQL and other database and data warehouse concepts
Proficient with Linux CLI.
You will learn:
Architecture
Data model, storage model
Cassandra Query Language (CQL)
Deployment, Maintenance & Monitoring
Security
The target audience for this course may also include
Big Data Developer / Administrator / Analyst
Software Engineer/ Architect
ETL Developer / Senior BI
Database Developers / IT Developers