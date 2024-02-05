"En este curso, los desarrolladores de aplicaciones aprenderán a diseñar y desarrollar aplicaciones nativas de la nube que integren perfectamente los servicios administrados de Google Cloud. A través de una serie de presentaciones, demostraciones y labs prácticos, los participantes aprenderán a aplicar las prácticas recomendadas del desarrollo de aplicaciones y usar los servicios de almacenamiento de Google Cloud apropiados para el almacenamiento de objetos, datos relacionales, almacenamiento en caché y análisis.
Getting Started with Application Development - Español
Taught in Spanish
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Describir las prácticas recomendadas para el desarrollo de aplicaciones nativas de la nube
Distinguir entre las opciones de almacenamiento de datos para varios tipos de datos de aplicaciones
Implementar una solución para almacenar datos de aplicaciones no relacionales en Datastore
Implementar una solución de almacenamiento para objetos (archivos binarios y grandes) usando Cloud Storage
February 2024
5 quizzes
There are 7 modules in this course
En este módulo, se presenta la serie y la estructura del curso.
3 videos1 reading
En este módulo, se presentan las prácticas recomendadas para el desarrollo de aplicaciones.
2 videos1 quiz
En este módulo, se presentan distintas plataformas de Google Cloud para alojar aplicaciones.
4 videos1 quiz3 app items
En este módulo, se presentan las distintas opciones de almacenamiento de datos disponibles para tus aplicaciones en Google Cloud.
4 videos1 quiz
En este módulo, se abordan las prácticas recomendadas para usar Datastore.
7 videos1 quiz3 app items
En este módulo, se abordan las prácticas recomendadas para usar Cloud Storage.
7 videos1 quiz3 app items
En este módulo, se repasan los conceptos aprendidos en el curso.
1 video
