Getting Started with Application Development - Español
Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
22 hours to complete
3 weeks at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describir las prácticas recomendadas para el desarrollo de aplicaciones nativas de la nube

  • Distinguir entre las opciones de almacenamiento de datos para varios tipos de datos de aplicaciones

  • Implementar una solución para almacenar datos de aplicaciones no relacionales en Datastore

  • Implementar una solución de almacenamiento para objetos (archivos binarios y grandes) usando Cloud Storage

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 7 modules in this course

En este módulo, se presenta la serie y la estructura del curso.

What's included

3 videos1 reading

En este módulo, se presentan las prácticas recomendadas para el desarrollo de aplicaciones.

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

En este módulo, se presentan distintas plataformas de Google Cloud para alojar aplicaciones.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz3 app items

En este módulo, se presentan las distintas opciones de almacenamiento de datos disponibles para tus aplicaciones en Google Cloud.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

En este módulo, se abordan las prácticas recomendadas para usar Datastore.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz3 app items

En este módulo, se abordan las prácticas recomendadas para usar Cloud Storage.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz3 app items

En este módulo, se repasan los conceptos aprendidos en el curso.

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Google Cloud

