Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

What you will learn

  • 了解各个 Google Cloud 计算平台之间的差异

  • 了解 Kubernetes 的组件和架构

  • 在 Container Registry 中存储容器映像

  • 了解用于管理 Kubernetes 工作负载的组件

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 minutes to complete

课程简介

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
3 hours to complete

Google Cloud 简介

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete

容器和 Kubernetes 简介

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)
3 hours to complete

Kubernetes 架构

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Kubernetes 工作负载简介

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 46 min)

