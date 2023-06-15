Whizlabs
Getting Started with Puppet
Getting Started with Puppet

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Understand the basic concepts of Puppet.

  • Overview of Configuration Management and Puppet Architecture

  • Installation of Puppet Enterprise & Puppet Open Source installation

  • Explore the concepts of Puppet Manifests and Modules

Details to know

Assessments

9 quizzes

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to the Getting Started with Puppet Course. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the first step to kickstart your career in Puppet. In the first week of the course, we'll learn the Course Introduction and basics of Puppet, then you learn Architecurre and Puppet Installation processes. This course will help learners to describe the fundamentals of the Puppet. By the end of this course, you'll be able to learn Puppet Overview, Puppet Architecture, Puppet Enterprice and Open-source Installation.

19 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In the second week of this course, we'll learn the concepts of Puppet Manifests, Modules. We'll learn how to design and implement Puppet Apache Module Class. By end of the course, we'll able to learn Puppet Code: Puppet Manifests and Puppet Modules.

12 videos1 reading3 quizzes

In the second week of this course, we'll learn the concepts of Puppet Facts, Classification, and Puppet DB. We'll learn how to design and implement Puppet Orchestrator, Puppet Reporting and Troubleshooting. By end of the course, we'll able to learn Puppet Facts, Classification, Orchestration and Tasks with Puppet DB, Reporting and Troubleshooting

16 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Whizlabs Instructor
54 Courses29,075 learners

