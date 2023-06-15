The “Getting Started with Puppet” course is designed to help you gain knowledge of Puppet. You will learn Puppet overview with architecture and how to design, build PuppetDB, and also learn Puppet enterprise installation.
Puppet is a software configuration management tool that includes its own declarative language to describe system configuration. It is a model-driven solution that requires limited programming knowledge to use. Puppet was created by Puppet Inc. founded by Luke Kanies in 2005. This course contains 4+ hours of training videos. Learners could find 40+ lectures in the training course with comprehensive coverage of “Getting Started with Puppet” topics. These lectures are divided into 3 Modules and each module is further split into lessons. The entire course includes Assessments to validate knowledge checks of learners. Also, a set of Graded Questions is available at the end of every module. By the end of this course, you will be able to: - Understand the basic concepts of Puppet. - Overview of Configuration Management and Puppet Architecture - Installation of Puppet Puppet Enterprise & Puppet Open Source installation. - Explore the concepts of Puppet Manifests and Modules To be successful in this course, you should have a background in Development with strong knowledge of DevOps and Puppet tools. This course is for those who have advanced DevOps skills with Puppet. In addition, you can also, explore many other opportunities in various job roles such as IT/Database developers and Big data professionals.