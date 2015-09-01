About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
French

What you will learn

  • Comprendre les différences entre les plates-formes de calcul Google Cloud

  • Connaître les composants et l'architecture de Kubernetes

  • Stocker des images de conteneurs dans Container Registry

  • Connaître les composants utilisés pour gérer des charges de travail Kubernetes

Skills you will gain

  • Virtual Machine
  • Database (DBMS)
  • Operating-System-Level Virtualization
  • Cloud Computing
Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 1 : Présentation de Google Cloud

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Module 2 : Présentation des conteneurs et de Kubernetes

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 3 : Architecture de Kubernetes

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Module 4 : Présentation des charges de travail Kubernetes

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 46 min)

