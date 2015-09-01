About this Course

What you will learn

  • Comprendere la differenza tra le piattaforme di calcolo Google Cloud

  • Comprendere i componenti e l'architettura di Kubernetes

  • Archiviare le immagini container in Container Registry

  • Comprendere i componenti che vengono usati per gestire i carichi di lavoro Kubernetes

Skills you will gain

  • Virtual Machine
  • Operating-System-Level Virtualization
  • Cloud Computing
  • User (Computing)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Modulo 0: Introduzione al corso

Modulo 1: Introduzione a Google Cloud

Modulo 2: Introduzione ai container e a Kubernetes

Modulo 3: Architettura di Kubernetes

Introduzione ai carichi di lavoro Kubernetes

