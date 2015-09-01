About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • Google Cloud 컴퓨팅 플랫폼의 차이점 이해하기

  • Kubernetes의 구성요소 및 아키텍처 이해하기

  • Container Registry에 컨테이너 이미지 저장하기

  • Kubernetes 워크로드 관리에 사용되는 구성요소 이해하기

Skills you will gain

  • Database (DBMS)
  • Operating-System-Level Virtualization
  • Cloud Computing
  • User (Computing)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

과정 소개

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
2 hours to complete

Google Cloud 소개

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete

컨테이너 및 Kubernetes 소개

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min)
3 hours to complete

Kubernetes 아키텍처

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Kubernetes 워크로드 소개

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 46 min)

