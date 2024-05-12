Illinois Tech
Operating System Virtualization - Bachelor's
Illinois Tech

Operating System Virtualization - Bachelor's

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Philip Matuszak

Instructor: Philip Matuszak

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

65 hours to complete
3 weeks at 21 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
There are 9 modules in this course

Welcome to Operating System Virtualization! Each successful student in this course will become familiar with hypervisors, virtualization terms, infrastructure considerations, and appropriate use cases. While designed to give an overview of today’s Virtualization technologies and methods, students in the course will gain enough practical knowledge to begin deploying various hypervisors and virtual machine environments using current industry standard platforms. Module one gives a brief origin of virtualization, the modern hypervisor, types of virtualization, and types of today’s hypervisors.

Module two discusses hosting types and scenarios for creating virtualization platforms and basic hardware concepts for virtualization hosts and infrastructure.

Module three outlines and examines the VM creation process, resource allocation, and procedures used after a guest OS has been installed.

Module four highlights aspects of hypervisor administration as well as concepts related to resource overcommitment.

Module five defines both physical and virtual networking concepts as they relate to both host hardware and virtual machine hardware.

Module six defines local and shared storage concepts, as well as shared storage devices, networks, and hypervisor access to storage.

Module seven gives learners an introduction to the clustering of hypervisors. Topics include how hosts are clustered as well as features available because of clustering.

Module 8 introduces the concept of end-user computing and how virtualization technology can be used to deliver secure on-demand desktops to end users.

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course.

Instructor

Philip Matuszak
Illinois Tech
Offered by

Illinois Tech

