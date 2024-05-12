Each successful student in this course will become familiar with hypervisors, virtualization terms, infrastructure considerations, and appropriate use cases. While designed to give an overview of today’s Virtualization technologies and methods, students in the course will gain enough practical knowledge to begin deploying various hypervisors and virtual machine environments using current industry standard platforms.
Operating System Virtualization - Bachelor's
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
May 2024
38 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 9 modules in this course
Welcome to Operating System Virtualization! Each successful student in this course will become familiar with hypervisors, virtualization terms, infrastructure considerations, and appropriate use cases. While designed to give an overview of today’s Virtualization technologies and methods, students in the course will gain enough practical knowledge to begin deploying various hypervisors and virtual machine environments using current industry standard platforms. Module one gives a brief origin of virtualization, the modern hypervisor, types of virtualization, and types of today’s hypervisors.
What's included
11 videos8 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
Module two discusses hosting types and scenarios for creating virtualization platforms and basic hardware concepts for virtualization hosts and infrastructure.
What's included
10 videos7 readings5 assignments
Module three outlines and examines the VM creation process, resource allocation, and procedures used after a guest OS has been installed.
What's included
10 videos7 readings6 assignments
Module four highlights aspects of hypervisor administration as well as concepts related to resource overcommitment.
What's included
7 videos5 readings4 assignments
Module five defines both physical and virtual networking concepts as they relate to both host hardware and virtual machine hardware.
What's included
8 videos6 readings5 assignments
Module six defines local and shared storage concepts, as well as shared storage devices, networks, and hypervisor access to storage.
What's included
8 videos6 readings4 assignments
Module seven gives learners an introduction to the clustering of hypervisors. Topics include how hosts are clustered as well as features available because of clustering.
What's included
7 videos6 readings4 assignments
Module 8 introduces the concept of end-user computing and how virtualization technology can be used to deliver secure on-demand desktops to end users.
What's included
7 videos6 readings4 assignments
This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course.
What's included
1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Get a head start on your degree
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by Illinois Tech. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.