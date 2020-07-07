About this Course

26,143 recent views
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
University of Zurich

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(2,133 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Our Heart and Cardiovascular System

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Risk Factors and Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 68 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Acute Coronary Syndrome: Diagnosis & Early Management

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Acute Coronary Syndrome: Follow up and Rehabilitation

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

