WA
Feb 14, 2020
This course is very helpful for Medical and biological sciences people. The layout of the course is very interactive and easy to understand. Thanks, Coursera
FG
Oct 14, 2020
it is one of the most interesting courses I have ever studied, the doctor is really amazing and has easy language and cover most of topics In a simple way
By Mrs. J B•
Sep 9, 2020
Excellent content delivered through experts in cardiology.
Had a great time learning diagnosis and treatment of Myocardial Infarction
By Mohamed A•
Apr 17, 2020
Very interesting and informative, but a more in-depth look on the pharmacology would have been the creme de la creme.
By Waqas A•
Feb 15, 2020
By Samuel T K T•
May 1, 2020
it was a great course with adds very precious knowledge to each general physician and young cardiologist
however the level is easy. you can make it harder and add some more information. more AHA or ESC guidelines with some assignments to make sure everyone checks on the latest updates and answers accordingly..
By fares g•
Oct 15, 2020
By Gerald S•
Apr 20, 2021
Great course on upskilling in Structural Heart Disease, Diagnosis and treatment of the cascade of the pathophysiology of heart failure
By Aedrian A•
Jan 20, 2021
This is an excellent review course on the subject for medical students, nurses and medical graduates alike. The quizzes demand not only viewing the lecture videos but reading the recommended references as well. Unfortunately, the relative complexity of the material may not be suitable for casual learners or lay people interested to know more about the disease.
By Karina D•
Jul 5, 2021
fue un buen curso, siento que pudieron ampliar mas alguna información pero con la intención de hacerlos cortos ,creo que los temas estuvieron precisos y muy prácticos para un estudiante medico en formación
By jesus l•
Aug 24, 2020
Excellent review of therapy for Myocardical infarction ! However, the quizzes often ask things that do not appear on the videos/readings
By Viktoryia A•
May 11, 2020
Thank you very much for the opportunity to take your course. It turned out to be very interesting and informative.
By Marcos B•
Jun 6, 2020
Very good in basic sciences and in therapeutic options to treat myocardial infarction and heart failure.
By Preeta U•
Dec 6, 2020
The topic is well covered to provide the relevant information to beginners with good clarity.
By Raghu A•
Mar 18, 2019
Recommend everyone to take this course to gain a better understanding of their own heart.
By Prabodh. K P•
May 12, 2018
Very succinct and clear explanation to causes, treatment and aftermath of MI.
By Xiao Z•
Dec 18, 2020
dry, emotionless lectures with millions of jargons. No idea what is the target audience
By Santiago A V P•
Jan 29, 2019
This course was so useful, because every professor taught appropiated and current information about cardiovascular diseases (Myocardial Infarction and Hearth failure) and related with old trials to make a difference about information that have happened over time and how the disease and management of these ones nowadays has changed.
By Rasha A•
Feb 26, 2018
Regardless of your specialty of interest in medicine Practice, it is always good to know about Myocardial Infarction. The information was updated and accurate. Zurich University has done a good job with this module and I recommend to other colleagues. Thank you for all the presenters.
By Ibrahim Y•
Jun 24, 2018
This course gave me a deeper knowledge of the Heart failure and exposed my knowledge to a wider preventive measure in persons diagnosed with it. I will recommend this course to anyone with the determination to know more about heart failure.
By Sabrina J•
Oct 4, 2020
This is an educational and informative course that has greatly complimented my studies. I'm grateful to the instructors at the University of Zurich who have helped create this course for the learning community.
By siby c c•
Jun 4, 2019
This was a wonderful course. It provided a nice overview of each and every aspect of MI and HF as well as access to enough number of literature sources to deepen one's understanding of the subject matter.
By ANDRES V•
Jan 6, 2019
It is an excellent course, I thank Coursera, the University of Zurich and the teachers for sharing their time, their teachings and this wonderful course, I recommend it 100%. Thank you very much.
By Andre M•
Dec 16, 2020
This course on myocardial infarction was a very interesting course for my personal training, since I found very detailed and complete information.
By Aarón E M•
Dec 19, 2021
Excellent content, all the doctors are so clear and the articles are useful for the clinical practice!
By Zahra Z•
Apr 29, 2022
The course was really effective. It's just that the formatting of the quizzes needs sme adjustment.
By Megha N•
Aug 11, 2020
Very informative course. Thank you for making the topic so interesting and simple to understand.