Professor Lüscher studied medicine at the University of Zurich and obtained the board certification in internal medicine and cardiology. He trained in cardiovascular research and in echocardiography at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, USA and was later Professor of Pharmacotherapy at the University of Basel, then Professor of Cardiology at the University of Berne, before assuming his current position as Professor and Chairman of Cardiology at the University Hospital Zurich and Director of the Center for Molecular Cardiology at the University of Zurich, Switzerland. Since 2014, he directs the newly founded University Heart Center at his institution together with his surgical colleague Prof. Francesco Maisano. In addition to his administrative responsibilities, Professor Lüscher is an active general and interventional cardiologist and mentor of numerous physicians and scientists. His research is translational in nature and focuses on vascular disease, specifically on the role of endothelium-derived mediators in the regulation of vascular tone and structure, platelet-vessel wall interactions, coagulation in aging, hypertension, lipid disorders and atherosclerosis. More recently, inflammatory pathways in these conditions and particularly in acute coronary syndromes has been at the center of his interest. Professor Lüscher has published extensively, authoring or co-authoring over 500 original research articles and more than 200 review articles, book chapters and monographs including the ESC Textbook of Cardiovascular Medicine. By the Institute for Scientific Information he has been rated as one of the 0.5% most cited scientists worldwide. He has obtained numerous research prizes and prestigious lecturerships worldwide. He is a member of many editorial boards and was Associate Editor Europe of Circulation from 2004 to 2008. Since 2009 he is chairman of the publications committee of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and an ex-officio member of the ESC board as well as editor-in-chief of the European Heart Journal.