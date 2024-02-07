Google Cloud
Innovating with GC Artificial Intelligence - Português
Google Cloud

Innovating with GC Artificial Intelligence - Português

Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Conhecer os principais conceitos de inteligência artificial e machine learning.

  • Descrever como o machine learning pode criar valor para as empresas.

  • Analisar os produtos e serviços de inteligência artificial e machine learning do Google Cloud.

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

2 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Nesta introdução, vamos conhecer os objetivos do curso e conferir uma prévia de cada seção.

What's included

1 video

A inteligência artificial e o machine learning trazem muitos benefícios às empresas, mas é importante entender o básico antes de tomar qualquer iniciativa do tipo. Nesta seção do curso, você vai conhecer vários desses conceitos fundamentais.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz

Nesta seção do curso, você vai conhecer quatro opções para criar modelos de ML com o Google Cloud: BigQuery ML, APIs pré-treinadas, AutoML e treinamento personalizado.

What's included

8 videos1 quiz

O curso termina com um resumo dos pontos principais de cada seção e as próximas etapas de aprendizado.

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Google Cloud

