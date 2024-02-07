A inteligência artificial (IA) e o machine learning (ML) representam importantes evoluções na tecnologia da informação que estão transformando uma ampla variedade de setores. O curso ""Innovating with Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence"" mostra como as organizações podem usar a IA e o ML para transformar processos comerciais.
Innovating with GC Artificial Intelligence - Português
Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)
Conhecer os principais conceitos de inteligência artificial e machine learning.
Descrever como o machine learning pode criar valor para as empresas.
Analisar os produtos e serviços de inteligência artificial e machine learning do Google Cloud.
February 2024
There are 4 modules in this course
Nesta introdução, vamos conhecer os objetivos do curso e conferir uma prévia de cada seção.
A inteligência artificial e o machine learning trazem muitos benefícios às empresas, mas é importante entender o básico antes de tomar qualquer iniciativa do tipo. Nesta seção do curso, você vai conhecer vários desses conceitos fundamentais.
Nesta seção do curso, você vai conhecer quatro opções para criar modelos de ML com o Google Cloud: BigQuery ML, APIs pré-treinadas, AutoML e treinamento personalizado.
O curso termina com um resumo dos pontos principais de cada seção e as próximas etapas de aprendizado.
